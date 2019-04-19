Real Estate

Pitch Perfect’s Anna Camp and Skylar Astin Listed $2.6 Million L.A. Home Before Split

By

Nearly a month before announcing their split, Anna Camp and Skylar Astin put their Los Angeles home on the market.

The estranged couple listed their 1923 Spanish-style house in the Los Feliz neighborhood for $2.6 million on March 25, via Compass. They had purchased it for $1.98 million in late April 2016, four months before their wedding.

Anna Camp and Skylar Astin pose at the opening night afterparty for ‘What We’re Up Against’ in New York City on November 8, 2017. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The ultra-private gated property features a garden leading up to the 3,041-square-foot main house, which has elegant arches outside and high ceilings throughout the inside. The rooms include a living and family area, an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room with skylights. The single-family home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, with the master suite boasting a walk-in closet and an adjoining laundry room.

French doors lead to the backyard, which comes complete with a large swimming pool and a spa. Above the two-car garage, there is a studio apartment with a bathroom and space for a small kitchen.

Skylar Astin and Anna Camp attend Mickey’s 90th Spectacular at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on October 6, 2018. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Camp, 36, and Astin, 31, confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, April 19, that they “mutually and amicably” decided to separate after two years of marriage.

The actors started dating after meeting on the set of their 2012 movie Pitch Perfect. They reprised their roles as a cappella singers Aubrey Posen and Jesse Swanson in the 2015 sequel, but Astin did not appear in 2017’s Pitch Perfect 3.

The True Blood alum was previously married to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013.

