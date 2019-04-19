Nearly a month before announcing their split, Anna Camp and Skylar Astin put their Los Angeles home on the market.

The estranged couple listed their 1923 Spanish-style house in the Los Feliz neighborhood for $2.6 million on March 25, via Compass. They had purchased it for $1.98 million in late April 2016, four months before their wedding.

The ultra-private gated property features a garden leading up to the 3,041-square-foot main house, which has elegant arches outside and high ceilings throughout the inside. The rooms include a living and family area, an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room with skylights. The single-family home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, with the master suite boasting a walk-in closet and an adjoining laundry room.

French doors lead to the backyard, which comes complete with a large swimming pool and a spa. Above the two-car garage, there is a studio apartment with a bathroom and space for a small kitchen.

Camp, 36, and Astin, 31, confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, April 19, that they “mutually and amicably” decided to separate after two years of marriage.

The actors started dating after meeting on the set of their 2012 movie Pitch Perfect. They reprised their roles as a cappella singers Aubrey Posen and Jesse Swanson in the 2015 sequel, but Astin did not appear in 2017’s Pitch Perfect 3.

The True Blood alum was previously married to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013.

