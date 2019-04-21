A weight off their shoulders? Anna Camp and her estranged husband, Skylar Astin, returned to social media on Saturday, April 20, shortly after announcing they had split after 2 years of marriage.

Camp, 36, took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her dog basking in the sun, simply captioned with the double star, butterfly and flower emojis. The True Blood alum later added a Story of a record player with the rock band The Antlers tagged in it.

Astin, 31, for his part, added a series of Instagram Stories of himself enjoying a Saturday night Seder in celebration of the Jewish holiday Passover. The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum could be seen dancing the evening away outside with friends while the camera panned to a table full of delicious food and wine.

“We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably,” the Pitch Perfect costars told Us Weekly in a joint statement the night before. “We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition.”

Hours later, Camp officially filed for divorce from Astin, according to court documents obtained by Us, stating she filed the papers in Los Angeles on Friday, April 19.

One month prior to their public breakup announcement, Camp and Astin put their Spanish-style Los Angeles home on the market, Us reported on Friday, noting that the two listed the residence for $2.6 million on March 25. They bought the house in April 2016 and wed five months later at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California.

“It was a very emotional ceremony with a lot of tears,” an eyewitness told Us of their nuptials at the time. “Anna was especially overcome with emotion as Skylar read personal vows, and when she looked over at her family.”

Prior to her relationship with Astin, Camp was previously married to Scrubs alum Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!