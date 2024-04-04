From onscreen costars to real-life lovers, Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer’s relationship has been going strong for years.

The pair met on the set of HBO’s True Blood, which aired from 2008 to 2014. Paquin and Moyer played Sookie Stackhouse and Bill Compton, respectively.

While the couple got together months after filming began, they kept their relationship under wraps until February 2009. “It was very intentional on both our parts,” Moyer explained at the time. “It was very important to me that the cast and crew we were working with didn’t feel it was fickle. … We didn’t want to take anything away from the show.”

Moyer popped the question to Paquin in August 2009, and the twosome tied the knot the following year. The duo expanded their family in September 2012, welcoming twins, daughter Poppy and son Charlie. (Moyer is also the father of two kids, Lilac and Billy, from previous relationships.)

They have since collaborated together on several projects, including the April 2024 film A Bit of Light, which Moyer gushed is a thrill. “Perks are easy. We know each other inside out,” Moyer exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2024. “We’ve worked together for many, many years as actors and as producers.”

Scroll down for a complete timeline of Paquin and Moyer’s romance:

August 2009

Moyer popped the question to Paquin on the beaches of Hawaii. “There was a song in the first season, ‘White Sandy Beach in Hawaii,’ which was kind of funny and ironic,” he told Access Hollywood in 2009. “[It] all started out as a joke and then we decided to go to Hawaii with my kids.”

June 2010

Months after Paquin came out as bisexual during an online public service announcement for the Give a Damn campaign, Moyer said his wife’s sexuality “wasn’t something that was kept from me.”

“I condone what she has done 100 percent,” Moyer told Playboy in June 2010. “It’s her business to talk about it, not mine. It doesn’t change anything. I’m proud of who she is.”

August 2010

Us confirmed that the twosome exchanged vows at a private residence in Malibu while “surrounded by their family and friends.”

September 2012

Us confirmed the arrival of Paquin and Moyer’s children. “We can confirm that Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer recently welcomed their twins into the world,” reps for the couple said in a statement. “The babies were born a few weeks early, but are in good health and both Mom and Dad are overjoyed.”

June 2014

Paquin tweeted in June 2014, “Proud to be a happily married bisexual mother. Marriage is about love not gender.”

The next month, Paquin spoke about sexuality. “There’s people that are going to probably go to their grave thinking whatever they think about the LGBT community,” she told HuffPost Live. “That’s their problem, not mine. And there’s people that think that monogamy and bisexuality are mutually exclusive. Again, their problem, not mine.”

February 2018

Paquin opened up about the couple’s desires to keep their kids out of the spotlight during an interview with Today.

“Everyone chooses what works for their family. There are aspects of one’s private life that are fun and cute and not too revealing. And then there’s stuff where you’re making decisions for people who don’t have a say yet about whether they want to be in the public eye,” she said at the time. “I’ve always been very private. I’m not as neurotic about it as I was when I was younger. I don’t want people to know too much about my real, inner private life. That’s part of having been a teenager and feeling constantly, brutally self-conscious and not wanting anyone to stare at me but having a job where that was part of it.”

March 2019

Paquin couldn’t help but gush over her and Moyer’s connection, telling Us, “We’re each other’s best friends. We’re incredibly lucky that we found each other.”

August 2023

Moyer paid tribute to his wife on the anniversary of their wedding. “The good lady thespian/producer/all round badass ‘er indoors, and myself have been married 13 years!! I forgot to post about it Monday cos, ya know, we were kinda busy 😉,” he wrote via Instagram. “Thanks to everyone who remembered & sent messages.. 💜💜💜 And to those who didn’t remember don’t worry we almost forgot too 🤪.”

April 2024

Paquin and Moyer stepped out to celebrate their movie A Bit of Light. Paquin starred in the film, which Moyer directed.

“He’s my favorite person to play with,” Paquin gushed to People, jokingly adding that she wouldn’t have said yes to collaborating with Moyer if he wasn’t skilled behind the camera. “I’m not sentimental when it comes to work.”