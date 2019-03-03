Pals first! Anna Paquin exclusively told Us Weekly the secret to her almost nine-year marriage to Stephen Moyer: friendship.

“We’re each others best friends,” Paquin, 36, told Us Weekly at the ICG Publicist Luncheon Awards earlier this month. “We’re incredibly lucky that we found each other.” The X-Men alum met Moyer, 49, on the set of the HBO vampire hit True Blood in 2008. Though they began dating just months after filming began, the costars kept things under wraps until February 2009.

“It was very intentional on both our parts,” explained the Gifted star at the time. “It was very important to me that the cast and crew we were working with didn’t feel it was fickle. … We didn’t want to take anything away from the show.”

It’s clear their bond was anything but fickle: After getting engaged on a Hawaiian beach, they tied the knot in a 2010 Malibu ceremony attended by pals such as Elijah Wood and Carrie Preston. Today, they are parents to 6-year-old twins Poppy and Charlie, and their relationship is still going strong. (Moyer is also dad of two children from previous relationships: son Billy, 19, and daughter Lilac, 17.)

“We want nothing but good things for each other,” said the Affair actress. “His successes are my successes and vice versa and we’re just really lucky.”

Paquin has been open about the couple’s desire to keep their family — particularly their kids — out of the spotlight. “Everyone chooses what works for their family. There are aspects of one’s private life that are fun and cute and not too revealing. And then there’s stuff where you’re making decisions for people who don’t have a say yet about whether they want to be in the public eye,” the Academy Award winner told TODAY Parents in February 2018. “I’ve always been very private. I’m not as neurotic about it as I was when I was younger. I don’t want people to know too much about my real, inner private life. That’s part of having been a teenager and feeling constantly, brutally self-conscious and not wanting anyone to stare at me but having a job where that was part of it.”

