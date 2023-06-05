Anna Shay Dead: ‘Bling Empire’ Star Dies at 62 After Suffering Stroke

Bling Empire star Anna Shay died after suffering a stroke. She was 62 years old.

The late reality star’s death was confirmed by her family in a statement.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” Shay’s loved ones said in a statement to People on Monday, June 5. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Shay, who rose to fame when Bling Empire premiered on Netflix in 2021 and was canceled in April, was known for her lavish lifestyle and exuberant wealth, which was frequently featured on the show. While the California resident, who was married and divorced four times, did not hold back when it came to engaging in drama with her costars or showing off her money (much of which came from her late father’s business, Pacific Architects and Engineers) in front of the cameras, she said her true values lied with her beloved family.

“My father, mother and son [are my heroes]. My parents are my heroes because they have taught me values, morals, honor, respect, and principles. These things are rare qualities today,” Shay, who did not publicly discuss her grandchildren, told GenLux in 2015. “My son, Kenny [Kemp], is my inspiration. We learn from each other, perhaps more than we realize. The knowledge and wisdom my parents instilled in me and the unconditional love my son gives me, inspires and energizes me.”

In the wake of Shay’s death, fans have paid tribute to the Netflix personality via social media. “Not Anna Shay – she kept the girlies on their feet and fifty years their senior!! She meant business was firm and genuinely a solid funny ass rich ass lady imo. She made the show for me 😢,” one Twitter user penned. “Anna Shay brought fun silliness and wisdom to #BlingEmpire. Truly shocking that she passed away. 😩,” wrote another fan. “Noooooo Anna Shay was my girllll,” a third person wrote via Twitter. “62 is still so very young😭💔.”

When speaking to GenLux in 2015, Shay shared her outlook on life while reflecting on her “favorite memories.”

“Memories are created by each of us. How we choose to interpret them as good or bad is up to us. I have many fond memories and many more to come. It all comes down to how you look at life itself!” she explained at the time.

Shay is survived by her son, Kenny Kemp, as well as other close-knit relatives.