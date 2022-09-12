Happily, ever after! AnnaSophia Robb is officially off the market after marrying her longtime love, Trevor Paul.

The Carrie Diaries alum, 28, announced their marriage via Instagram on Monday, September 12, alongside a photo of her and her new husband walking down the aisle as guests tossed confetti in the air.

“Just the beginning … AHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” the Act alum captioned the photo, which depicted her and Paul in their wedding best.

Robb wore a white gown made up of a corset-style bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a flowing skirt. Her blonde hair was styled in an updo, with a sheer white scarf wrapped around her neck and a veil cascaded down her back. Paul, for his part, wore a dark gray suit with a baby blue button-down underneath, finishing the style with a black bowtie and an orange and red boutonniere. The couple’s smiles were infectious as they made their way past the guests.

Before walking down the aisle, Robb exclusively told Us Weekly all about her nuptials, revealing that the wedding would be a “mid-size” event.

“We haven’t been able to all be together and celebrate so my partner and I really wanted to do something where all of our families could be together and just be fancy and have a great time,” the Soul Surfer actress told Us on August 1 while attending the Fleuriste St-Germain Pop-Up in the Big Apple.

She continued: “I think most of all, I’m just excited to have everybody in one place. It’s great to have all of the people you love. It’s a unique experience, so I think I more so just feel honored to have the excuse to bring everybody together.”

The Colorado native — who went public with her relationship with Paul in 2017 — couldn’t help but sing her man’s praises ahead of the big day.

“He’s very kind. He’s a really wonderful person,” she gushed to Us. “He’s also a great listener.”

When it comes to marriage, Robb is ready for whatever comes the couple’s way. “The event is one thing and then marriage feels like a whole other,” the Bridge to Terabithia star revealed. “They’re two different things.”

The Dr. Death alum noted that one of her friends’ pieces of advice at her bridal shower was, “Small wedding, big marriage,” which she told Us is a “good way to look at it.”

Robb recalled thinking, “That’s a really lovely sort of perspective,” pointing out that while the wedding is made up of “so many details,” it is the union between her and Paul that she is most excited watch unfold.

“The marriage is what is important, you know, the partnership, being supportive of each other,” she continued. “And I think weddings are a really good way to — you’re dealing with an insane amount of decisions and a lot of different personalities — and so it’s kind of a great litmus test. There’s a lot of different decisions you have to make with your partner.”

One of the decisions, however, wasn’t hard to figure out: which alcohol brand she’d have for her signature cocktail. The bride told Us in August that she planned to serve St-Germain cocktails after having the elderflower liqueur as her first cocktail “ever” at a bar.

“That was the first grown-up cocktail I had and I’ve always loved it. My mom loves it,” Robb revealed, noting she was “thrilled” to create her own special wedding concoction.

With reporting by Diana Cooper