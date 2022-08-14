Singing his praises. AnnaSophia Robb is “thrilled” about former Carrie Diaries costar Austin Butler‘s success following the release of the Elvis biopic.

“I’m so proud of him. I am just so thrilled for him,” the Act actress, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, August 11, at the 2nd Annual Fleuriste St-Germain pop-up in collaboration with Jameel Mohammed and Zoe Bradley. “He’s such a dedicated, focused actor and a kind person. So [he deserves] all the accolades.”

Robb, who starred opposite Butler, 30, on the CW series from 2013 to 2014, added that she’s not surprised to see so many people fall in love with him. “You know, when we met during The Carrie Diaries, everybody knew he was going to be a movie star,” the Dr. Death star said. “You don’t have a face like that and not be a movie star. But he also, he has the intelligence and the dedication and the kindness to really [shine].”

She continued: “He’s perfect for [the role of Elvis], but he’s perfect not just because he looks [like him], he embodied him. I mean he spent two years of his life studying the man and getting into his bones.”

While Butler may have been her onscreen love interest, Robb is getting ready to tie the knot with her real-life leading man, Trevor Paul. “He’s very kind. He’s a really wonderful person,” she gushed about her fiancé, who popped the question in September 2021. “I’m excited [to marry him]. … I finished a film and so I was working and now we’re planning the wedding and … I feel good.”

“I think most of all I’m just excited to have everybody in one place. It’s mostly like … it’s great to have all of the people you love,” Robb continued. “It’s a unique experience, so I think I more so just feel honored to have the excuse to bring everybody together.”

The Bridge to Terabithia star revealed that she and Paul were planning a “mid-sized” wedding so that their respective families can come together and celebrate for the first time. “I really wanted to do something where all of our families could be together and just be fancy and have a great time,” Robb said. “I think weddings are a really good way to — you’re dealing with an insane amount of decisions and a lot of different personalities and so it’s kind of a great litmus test. There’s a lot of different decisions you have to make with your partner.”

One decision that came easy for the Colorado native was deciding to team up with St-Germain for a signature cocktail on the big day. “St-Germain was actually the first cocktail that I’ve ever had at a bar,” she told Us at the New York pop-up. “We had a friend who owned a bar and he made, it was a St-Germain Spritz, so it was champagne, St-Germain liqueur and some lemon and I remember … that was the first grown up cocktail I had and I’ve always loved it.”

As for her custom wedding drink, however, Robb joked: “We haven’t had it yet so it’s in the works. Once I do come up with it [the name], I’ll let you know.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

