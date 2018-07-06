Anne Hathaway saw a perfect opportunity to toy with Josh Gad on Thursday, July 6 — and she didn’t let it pass her by.

After the 37-year-old Beauty and the Beast actor posted an old photo of himself with Jake Gyllenhaal from a movie set to Instagram, the 35-year-old actress swooped in to steal his thunder.

“#tbt Wow. Here’s an oldie but a goodie. #jakegyllenhaal and I behind the scenes during #loveandotherdrugs,” Gad captioned the pic, to which Hathaway — who starred alongside them in the 2010 romantic comedy-drama — chimed in.

“I’m not sure if you’ll remember me but I was in Love and Other Drugs with you,” the Princess Diaries star wrote. “My name is Annie? Anyway, I hope you are well!” She even added a nod to being a Gad superfan. “(Please like my comment, it would mean so much to me!)”

But the Frozen voice actor wasn’t going to let Hathaway get the last laugh. “@annehathaway please reach out to my agent,” he responded to her comment. “That’s where I have my fan mail sent. Thank you!!”

And fans of the movie, in which Hathaway played a Parkinson’s patient who got a chance at love with a pharmaceutical salesman played by Gyllenhaal, were happy to get in on the fun. (Gad played Gyllenhaal’s brother, Josh Randall, in the Edward Zwick-directed film.)

“I love love love that movie! You’re hysterical! Jake Gyllenhaal is well…Jake Gyllenhaal. And @annehathaway is extraordinary like always!” one commenter wrote.

Another simply added: “Anne Hathaway’s comment and joshs response is killing me.

