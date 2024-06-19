At 41, Anne Hathaway seems to be living her best life: she’s even on TikTok and not in a cringe “eww, your mom joined TikTok” way. Instead, while most grown-up A-listers wisely steer clear of the app, she’s nailing it. Just a few weeks after signing up, she’s managed to effortlessly go viral with the kind of beauty hack your grandma taught you before they were called beauty hacks, revealing that she uses a hair pin to make her lips look fuller and redder. Bee-stung lips for summer? Groundbreaking.

There’s something so compelling about Hathaway’s joyful enthusiasm at sharing her lip-plumping secret on “LipTok”. Every woman who watched it is now sheepishly going to try it out, even if we already had our own variation, probably involving our teeth. Suffice to say, we are here for more of Hathaway’s beauty tips, not least because she famously still looks pretty much the same now as she did back in her Princess Diaries days.

From where we’re sitting (in front of the mirror, with a hair pin), it looks like Hathaway is having the time of her life — and in the process giving inspiration to 40-something women everywhere. Yes, in midlife you can reinvent yourself as a beauty influencer! And dance like no one’s watching! And appear in a great, sexy romcom with a hot 20-something guy! You can do ANYTHING! Admittedly it helps if your iconic glossy dark hair hasn’t changed in decades but details, details. The world is yours for the taking!

So, is there a strategy here in this Unexpected Era of Anne or is she just genuinely loving life and wants to share her joy with the world? It’s hard to say. She could never have guessed quite how huge The Idea Of You would be (Prime’s most streamed romantic comedy of all time, no less) but it’s propelled her back into the limelight and she is not too cool to revel in it.

It might also be that, with her two sons now 8 and 4, Hathaway is emerging from the baby years and into her (Amazon) prime, something many moms at her life stage can relate to, even if it’s in more of a low-level, “actually bothered to put on mascara for the school run” way.

In a world of slightly depressing celebrity stories (break-ups, police trouble, health dramas…), we can’t wait to see what happens next in these fun, frivolous and unexpectedly exciting Hathaway times — especially if it involves getting hair like hers.