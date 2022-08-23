Anne Heche will be laid to rest in Hollywood Forever Cemetery following her deadly car crash in Los Angeles.

The Donnie Brasco star’s body was cremated on August 18, according to E! News, nearly one week after her death at the age of 53. Heche’s cremains will be interred in Los Angeles following her funeral, although a date for the memorial service has not yet been confirmed.

On August 5, the L.A. Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly that a driver — who was later confirmed to be the Emmy winner —was allegedly speeding while traveling eastbound on Preston Way in Los Angeles. A blue Mini Cooper then ran off the road when it arrived at the intersection of Preston and Walgrove before colliding into a house, where it was engulfed in flames. One woman named Lynne Mishele was home at the time of the crash, although she was in the backyard at the time and not seriously injured.

Despite originally reporting that the Men in Trees star was in “stable condition,” a rep for Heche confirmed to Us on August 8 that she had fallen into a coma following the crash. “At this time she is in extreme critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” the representative told Us in a statement. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Heche officially died on August 12, one week after the crash, although she remained on life support for two more days in order to fulfill Heche’s wish to be an organ donor. “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” her family said in a statement at the time. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

On August 17, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner declared that Heche died due to inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries as a result of the collision. Her manner of death was listed as an “accident.”

In the wake of the crash, several of Heche’s friends and loved ones shared their condolences, including cameraman Coleman Laffoon, who was married to the Wild Card actress from 2001 to 2007. “It’s important to remember the real love in the best times,” Laffoon, who shares 20-year-old son Homer with Heche, wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you Anne. peace on your journey.”

James Tupper, who dated the Cedar Rapids actress from 2009 to 2018, also shared a heartfelt tribute to his ex on Instagram after her death. “[L]ove you forever,” the 57-year-old actor — who welcomed son Atlas with Heche in 2009 — wrote at the time.

