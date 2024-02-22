Your account
Reesa Teesa’s ‘Who TF Did I Marry’ Saga Continues: Another Woman Speaks Out Against Legion

Reesa Teesa. Courtesy of Reesa Teesa/TikTok

Another woman has come forward to share her experience with Reesa Teesa’s infamous ex-husband.

“So Legion, as you all call him, is a despicable, nasty and vile individual. I too fell for the trap over 10 years ago. He was charming and I was broken mentally,” Mz Nzuri said in a TikTok video on Tuesday, February 20. “Understand [that] self-love was not here at all for me to love myself enough to understand that this is not love.

Mz Nzuri shared that, like Teesa, she too was manipulated and love bombed by Legion, who she claimed tried to ruin her life. Despite closing that chapter of her life nearly a decade ago, Mz Nzuri confessed that hearing about Teesa’s viral story opened the wound back up.

“I feel bad for anybody who’s come into contact with [him] and I will tell any female who sees his picture, ‘Don’t ever, just let it go.’ Cause he needs some serious mental help,” she said. “He needs to be evaluated and locked away.”

The TikToker also addressed that she didn’t want to be the one who filed for divorce because she was “afraid” for her life. She also clarified that Legion went to jail for stalking and impersonating a police officer. He allegedly told her throughout their relationship that he was a detective in Atlanta. However, she did ultimately decide to leave Legion.

“At that point, enough was enough for me. I was done,” she declared. “I was no longer going to be a victim. I am not a victim. I am not a doormat, you’re not going to step on me.”

Mz Nzuri shared that after sharing her story, she wanted to be officially done with the past and focus on the future. She also is hopeful that all of the other women who have been affected by Legion also get the help they need following the aftermath.

“Reesa Teesa, I pray honey that you get the healing that you need sweetie,” she said. “Because guess what it took me time.”

Earlier this month Teesa went viral after she dropped the first video of her “Who TF Did I Marry” series. In the 50-part saga, Teesa recalled her relationship with a man named Legion, who she met online in 2020 and married the following year.

After tying the knot in January 2021, Teesa noticed things about her husband weren’t adding up. She later learned that he was lying to her about his identity and his financial situation. Teesa ultimately filed for divorce, which was finalized in December 2021.

“There’s a level of cruelty to my ex-husband that I had never experienced before,” she said in the final video she uploaded on Saturday, February 17. “And God knows, I pray I never experience it again.”

