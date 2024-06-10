Ant Anstead shared a sweet message for girlfriend Renée Zellweger while traveling to the U.K., where she’s filming the fourth Bridget Jones movie.

“My little travel buddy…….. ✈️ 🇬🇧,” Anstead, 45, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 8, alongside a carousel of photos, including a snap of himself at the airport with his son Hudson, 4, on his shoulders.

The TV personality referenced Zellweger, 55, and his two older children, Amelie, 21, and Archie, 18, by concluding the caption with: “Incoming…… Ammo, Archo & Ren ❤️❤️ x”

Anstead shares his older children with first wife Louise Storey, all of whom reside in England, and Hudson with second wife Christina Hall, to whom he was married for nearly two years.

Zellweger and Anstead were first linked in June 2021 after filming an episode of Anstead’s Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU Joyride, which aired in August 2021. Later that month, Zellweger and Anstead made their official debut as a couple at the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California.

In April 2023, the couple celebrated their second anniversary together. Anstead marked the occasion by sharing a series of photos of the two of them via Instagram. “Two years of magic 💫💫x,” he captioned the post at the time.

That same month, a source told Us that the couple were contemplating a future together. “They both want to settle down and create a home together,” the insider shared. “Renée loves how romantic, open and honest he is. She does say that it took her a while to find love again, but it was well worth the wait. She’s still giddy in love. He literally swept her off her feet.”

As Anstead and Zellweger’s relationship has flourished, her bond with his children has also grown stronger.

“Renée gets along really well with Ant’s children and they spend a lot of quality time together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2023. “Despite being in the public eye, Renée and Ant love just hanging out at home with the kids, watching movies and making dinner together. They enjoy a very low-key lifestyle.”

Zellweger, meanwhile, has added Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy to her plate. The film also stars Hugh Grant and is set start streaming on Peacock in February 2025.

“I love being in her shoes,” Zellweger said of her character on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show in 2022. “I mean, it makes me giggle, you know, every day on set the choices that we get to make about just how awkward we can make her circumstances. It’s just so much fun.”