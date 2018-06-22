Anthony Bourdain did not have narcotics in his system when he died, a French judicial official confirmed to The New York Times.

Christian de Rocquigny — the local French prosecutor in charge of the investigation — told the outlet on Friday, June 22, that were “none, save for the trace of a nonnarcotic medicine in a therapeutic dose” in his body.

The news comes just two weeks after the 61-year-old TV personality was found dead in his hotel room by close friend Eric Ripert. He was in France filming an episode of the hit CNN series Parts Unknown. Following news of his death, French officials confirmed that there was no evidence of violence or foul play and that the famed chef had died by suicide.

Bourdain’s body was later cremated, however, his mother Gladys — a former Times editor — told the publication that the family will likely have a small celebration of his life. “He would want as little fuss as possible,” she said.

Gladys also revealed that she is planning to get a small tattoo on her wrist that reads “Tony” in his honor, despite not being a fan of his body art, which chronicled his culinary journey. It’ll be her first tattoo, and she added that she will use her son’s tattoo artist.

Bourdain leaves behind his girlfriend of one year, Asia Argento. The 42-year-old Italian actress released a statement on Instagram shortly after the news of his passing and hasn’t shied away from sharing her emotions since then.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspires so many, and his generosity knew no bounds,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, June 18. “He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Earlier this week, Argento added a selfie to her Instagram Story with a blunt message. “Life is a bitch and then you die,” she wrote.

