Anthony Bourdain’s 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, will inherit the majority of his estate, the New York Daily News reports.

According to Manhattan Surrogate’s Court documents obtained by the outlet, the late celebrity chef’s estate is worth up to $1.21 million, including $425,000 in cash and savings, $500,000 in “intangible property including royalties and residuals” and $250,000 in personal property. The Daily News added that Bourdain’s estranged wife and Ariane’s mother, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, is the executor of his estate.

Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France on June 8 at the age of 61. His body was later cremated on June 13. Bourdain typically kept his relationship with his daughter private, rarely sharing photos of her on his Instagram. Ottavia, however, shared a photo of the Parts Unknown host cooking with Ariane back in December 2012.

“Husband and daughter pressing the duck #teamwork,” she captioned the sweet snap of the father-daughter duo.

News of Bourdain’s daughter inheriting the bulk of his estate comes the same day his friend and fellow chef Andrew Zimmern reflected on his death to Us Weekly.

“I do what I do and I try to stay in my lane, and I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing and I’m going to keep staying in my lane,” he told Us. “I just feel really sad. There were very few voices out there speaking out for other cultures, the concept of the ‘other,’ the desire to make the invisible visible, and the underlying meaning of being a citizen on planet Earth. The things that Tony stood for, we’ve lost the loudest voice in our world for that, and there’s only a handful of us who do that kind of thing. It’s a small club.”

Bourdain also left behind his girlfriend of one year, Asia Argento.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

