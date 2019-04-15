New couple alert? Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley raised eyebrows when he posted a PDA-packed picture of himself cuddling up to Don’t Be Tardy’s Brielle Biermann.

“Years in the making,” Chrisley, 22, captioned an Instagram photo on Saturday, April 13. The sweet snapshot showed the Growing Up Chrisley star kissing Biermann, also 22, on the cheek while she flashed a big smile.

The Instagram influencer commented, “Like 10 years,” seemingly referring to the amount of time the pair have known each other.

The back and forth continued when Biermann uploaded a photo of her hair on Saturday and Chrisley flirtatiously commented, “Something nice to pull on.”

While the duo’s interaction caused speculation of a possible new relationship, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Kim Zolciak’s eldest daughter is “still single.”

Biermann and Chrisley both grew up in front of the camera, with their families starring on successful reality television shows, and have been close friends for many years. The twosome first sparked romance rumors in November 2015 after Zolciak, now 40, posted a sweet pic on Instagram.

“These two cuties!! @briellebiermann @chasechrisley when I see pics of them it ALWAYS makes me smile,” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned the photo of Chrisley hugging Biermann. “#ChaseIsHilarious #ThanksForMyCheesecake.”

One month prior to the post, Biermann and her then-boyfriend, Slade Osborne, split. That same month, Chrisley and his then-girlfriend, Brooke Noury, also called it quits. The Atlanta native moved on with baseball player Michael Kopech in May 2016, but the pair broke up nearly two years later.

“I just was a little in denial because no one’s ever left me before,” Biermann told TooFab in February. “So I was like, ‘What the f–k is your problem? You have issues to leave me.’ I was so confused at the time. I was like, ‘Really? You’re really leaving me? OK, bye!’”

Kopech, 22, is currently dating Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan.

