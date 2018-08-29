Her newest addition! Ariana Grande debuted her newest tattoo via Instagram on Tuesday, August 28.

The “God Is a Woman” songstress, 25, dedicated her new ink to Chihiro, an anime character who stars in the 2002 flick Spirited Away, which documents her journey to rescue her parents after they are turned into pigs.

“Chihrio’s growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away’s plot. During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for,” Grande explained in an Instagram Story post of the tattoo, which appears to cover most of her forearm. “To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted and reliable girl.”

The pop star previously expressed her love for the animated movie on Friday, August 24. “pete and I just ate like the parents from spirited away,” she joked of herself and fiancé Pete Davidson.

Aside from the movie, Grande and the Saturday Night Live star, 24, also share a love for ink. The couple have gotten seven tattoos to honor their love since getting together in May and becoming engaged in June. Click here to see all of their matching artwork, including “H2GKMO,” a nod to Grande’s favorite saying, “Honest to God, knock me out.”

