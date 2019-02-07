No bad blood here! Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj quickly shot down speculation of a feud brewing between them.

Rumors began buzzing that the rapper, 36, was dissing the “Breathin” singer, 25, with the release of her new single, “Bust Down Barbiana,” which included a reference to the Scream Queens alum.

“Percocets, popiana, killin’ everybody beat / Thank you next, Ariana (Ariana),” the Grammy nominee raps in the track.

no silly ass. there will never be anything but love between us ever. she’s been there for me (in real life) every time i’ve needed somebody & i’ll always be there for her. we love each other. bet. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 6, 2019

Grande, who has collaborated with Minaj on multiple hits over the years, including “Bang Bang,” “Side to Side” and 2018’s “Bed,” debunked gossip via Twitter on Wednesday, February 6, that the lyrics were intended to throw “shade,” however.

“No silly ass,” she replied to an inquiring fan. “There will never be anything but love between us ever. She’s been there for me (in real life) every time i’ve needed somebody & i’ll always be there for her,” the Nickelodeon alum wrote. “We love each other. Bet.”

Not more than you’ve been there for me behind the scenes. Love you. For life. https://t.co/yDCpmI9RZO — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 6, 2019

The “Barbie Dreams” crooner agreed, tweeting, “Not more than you’ve been there for me behind the scenes. Love you. For life.”

Minaj has taken aim at several other A-listers as of late, however: In early January, she threatened to spill dirt about ex Meek Mill, whom she dated from February 2015 to January 2017, on stage at a concert in Australia. “I mean, I could tell you secrets but I won’t / Cause being a bitter bitch is what I don’t,” she told the crowd.

The entrepreneur also appeared to throw a jab Drake’s way with her newly released video for “Hard White,” in which a scorpion is shown being split apart to the lyrics, “Got these bitches shook, they shocked, no stun gun.” (Scorpion is the name of the Degrassi: The Next Generation alum’s fifth album.)

