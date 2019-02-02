Ariana Grande responded on Saturday, January 2, to a reported million-dollar offer to remove her misspelled Japanese tattoo.

The “Thank U, Next” singer, 25, tweeted a response to a TMZ story reporting that LaserAway had sent a letter to Grande and her manager, Scooter Braun, offering her free tattoo removal treatments as well as a paid position as a spokesperson, which a source told the site is worth at least $1.5 million.

“I’ll give y’all a million to get off my nuts,” Grande tweeted, before adding a series of comments.

As previously reported, the singer botched a tattoo on the palm of her hand — instead of being the title of her latest single, “7 Rings,” it spelled out the word for a Japanese-style BBQ grill. She then attempted to fix the error on Wednesday, January 30, revealing on her Instagram Stories that she had a “tutor” who advised her how to fix it. But the addition was wrong and now her tattoo reads “Japanese BBQ finger.”

Responding to a fan on Saturday, Grande explained, that she “went back and got [the tattoo] fixed with the help of my tutor to be more accurate. i can’t read or write kanji obviously. what do you want me to do? it was done out of love and appreciation. What do you want me to say?”

She followed it up with, “u know how many people make this mistake and DON’T care just cause they like how it looks? Bruh…. i care soooo much. what would u like me to do or say? forreal.”

In a third comment Grande wrote, “i have crippling anxiety lol. i don’t like hurtin ppl. people on this app really don’t know how to be forgiving or gentle when someone has made an innocent mistake. no one considers feelings other than their own. it’s very pointless. ion even know why i’m talking ab this anymore.”

She then addressed accusations of cultural appropriation, writing, “there is a difference between appropriation and appreciation. my japanese fans were always excited when i wrote in japanese or wore japanese sayings on my clothing. however, all of the merch with japanese on it was taken down from my site not that anyone cared to notice.”

Grande also revealed that she’s going to stop taking Japanese language lessons in the wake of the criticism: “it’s literally just something that brings me joy and that i’m passionate about. i legit wanted to move there one day. but all good. have a good one.”

i try. i’m made of love and nothing else. i jus wanna sing, man. wake me up when tour starts. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 2, 2019

She ended her tweetstorm with, “i try. i’m made of love and nothing else. i jus wanna sing, man. wake me up when tour starts.”

