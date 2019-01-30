Ariana Grande is learning to not sweat the small stuff in 2019 — even if that means laughing off an awkward misspelled tattoo.

The Grammy nominee, 25, inked what was supposed to read “7 Rings” in Japanese on her palm to celebrate the success of her newest hit song. However, when she shared a photo with her followers on Tuesday, January 29, commenters were quick to point out that it doesn’t say what she intended.

“Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. If you want to know about 七輪, just google ‘SHICHIRIN,'” one Twitter user wrote, which sparked Grande’s since-deleted response.

“Indeed, I left out “つの指” which should have gone in between,” the singer wrote. “It hurt like f–k n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.”

The “Thank U, Next” songstress then added in a second tweet: “Also….. huge fan of tiny BBQ grills.”

Meanwhile, other commenters chimed in noting that because of the sensitive area, the mishap will likely fade sooner than later. “It’s 99% gonna go away he said,” Grande noted in a separate tweet. “But i wanted to feel it lol. he was like that’s the most painful spot for sure. i was like ……….. i’m curious.”

This isn’t the first piece of ink that Grande has gotten that didn’t last — but for different reasons. During her whirlwind romance with her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson, the pop star tattooed his first name on her ring finger, which she concealed with a bandage for her first post-split performance in October. She later permanently inked a black heart over it.

Grande also inked a tribute to the 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star’s late father who died on 9/11 on her foot during their relationship, which she later covered with a tattoo of her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s dog. (The rapper died in September from mixed drug toxicity at age 26.)

The comedian, for his part, tattooed a bunny ear logo on the back of his ear in honor of Grande’s Dangerous Woman album, which he later covered with a black heart. The pair — who got engaged in June 2018 after just a few weeks of dating — called it quits on their relationship in October.

