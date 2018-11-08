Right to the point! Ariana Grande shared her short and sweet engagement advice nearly one month after splitting from Pete Davidson.

Grande, 25, sent fans into a frenzy after leaving a sassy (yet subtle!) comment on Rachel Zoe’s company The Zoe Report’s Instagram account. “13 tips and tricks for finding the perfect engagement ring (including the popular metal you should actually avoid),” the account captioned a photo of a woman’s hand adorned with diamond rings on Thursday, November 8. The “Thank U, Next” songstress simply replied, “don’t.”

Us Weekly broke the news in June that the pop star got engaged to Davidson weeks after they started dating. The duo called it quits four months later and haven’t shied away from shading each other since.

Davidson recently poked fun at his broken engagement to Grande on a promo for Saturday Night Live.

“for somebody who claims to hate relevance u sure love clinging to it huh,” Grande wrote in a since-deleted tweet after the clip aired on Thursday, November 1. The singer then dropped her new track, “Thank U, Next,” 30 minutes before Saturday’s SNL episode aired. “Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful,” read the lyrics.

Davidson kept it cool while addressing the split on SNL, saying that Grande is “a wonderful, strong person” and he “genuinely wish[es] her all the happiness in the world.” A source exclusively told Us that the Victorious alum was briefed that Davidson would address their breakup.

The Set It Up actor and the “No Tears Left to Cry” crooner ended their engagement one month after her ex-boyfriend of two years, Mac Miller, died of mixed drug toxicity. An insider told Us that, while Davidson “was 100 percent there for Ariana” after Mac’s passing, the loss “put a tremendous amount of strain” on his relationship with Grande.

