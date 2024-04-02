Actress Maika Monroe and luxury real estate broker Dalton Gomez are still going strong after their respective splits.

Monroe, 30, took to Instagram on Monday, April 1, to share a selfie she took in front of the mirror with a message that read, “I love you. -D.”

Fans were quick to identify Gomez, 28, as the likely author after the couple went public earlier this year when they were photographed packing on the PDA during a getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico.

Monroe was previously in a relationship with Stranger Things star Joe Kerry. They made their red carpet debut in 2017 for the Netflix show’s season 2 premiere and they were still going strong during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Related: Unlikely Celebrity Couples Over the Years They dated?! From Tom Cruise and Cher to Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga, some celebrity couples don't always make sense to the untrained eye. Check out these unexpected celebrity romances.

“Over quarantine, it was like we spent so much time together, which was rare,” Keery, 31, told GQ in August 2021. “I mean, that’s one of the disadvantages of dating someone else in the industry. There are advantages as well: somebody who kind of understands what’s going on with you in a pretty deep way. But yeah, I think she likes me. She doesn’t take it all too seriously.”

Monroe and Keery quietly parted ways and their breakup was confirmed when the actor was seen spending time with Chase Sui Wonders in October 2023.

Gomez, for his part, may be most well-known for his whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande. The twosome wed in 2021 and Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 they had split after two years of marriage. Later that month, news broke about Grande’s romance with Ethan Slater, whom she met on the set of the upcoming two-part Wicked movie musical.

Grande and Gomez filed for divorce in September 2023 and finalized their split one month later.

Related: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez: A Timeline of Their Relationship Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez‘s whirlwind romance came to an unexpected end two years after they tied the knot. The duo were first spotted together in February 2020 while dining with friends at Bar Louie in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles. The following month, a source told Us Weekly that Grande and Gomez were […]

“It’s been a little while since Ariana and Dalton split, but he’s been adjusting to his new normal and learning to accept it for what it is,” a source exclusively told Us in August 2023. “It’s certainly not how he expected things to play out because he obviously assumed they would be together forever.”

The insider noted that Gomez was used to “living a private life” before his relationship with Grande, which started in 2020.

“He never imagined he would be going through a divorce in the public eye,” the source explained. “But he’s hanging in there and is grateful for his friends and family who have been really supportive.”