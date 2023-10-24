Chase Sui Wonders Cuddles Up to Joe Keery After Pete Davidson Split

Chase Sui Wonders is getting cozy with Joe Keery after her split from Pete Davidson.

Wonders, 27, and the Stranger Things actor, 31, were spotted together in New York City on Sunday, October 22, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The twosome walked arm in arm while taking a stroll in the Big Apple, stopping a few times to look at Wonders’ phone and share a laugh.

Both Wonders and Keery were dressed appropriately for the chilly fall weather, with the Bodies, Bodies, Bodies star donning jeans, a black puffy coat and a gray wrap around her head. Keery, meanwhile, sported dark denim, a blue and yellow sweater and a navy blazer paired with a matching beanie. The duo both kept it low-key by each rocking a pair of sunglasses.

Wonders’ day with Keery comes two months after she and Davidson, 29, called it quits for good following less than one year of dating.

“There’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in August, noting that neither is to blame for the breakup. “Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”

Wonders and Davidson met on the set of the 2022 horror film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and sparked romance speculation that December when they attended a New York Rangers hockey game together. The pair fueled rumors even further with several more public appearances in the following months, from spending time together in NYC to a day at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles.

In January, a second source told Us that Wonders and Davidson had “insane chemistry” on set of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and that sparks flew even when “the cameras weren’t rolling.”

They later reunited for Davidson’s show Bupkis. At the April premiere of the Peacock series, Davidson called Wonders “the best,” telling Entertainment Tonight, “She’s the best actress. She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going on.”

Wonders opened up about her and Davidson’s romance one month later during an interview with Nylon magazine. “We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” she shared at the time.

While another insider told Us in June that the duo were spending their free time together “constantly laughing, joking around, and just having fun,” they hit a bump in the road the following month when Davidson was sentenced to complete community service and attend a traffic school for crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home earlier this summer. (Wonders was in the passenger seat at the time.) That same month, Davidson also checked into rehab for PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

Davidson has since made his return to stand-up comedy and hosted the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live on October 15. He and Madelyn Cline, who were first linked in September, made their first public appearance together at the sketch comedy show’s after-party in NYC later that night.

While Davidson and the Outer Banks star, 25, have only been together for “several weeks,” a fourth source told Us earlier this month that they are already close.

“[Madelyn and Pete] had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person,” the insider shared. “But they’ve spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.”