No social media break here. Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham continued sharing photos and videos from their travels during their Hong Kong vacation on Thursday, May 10.

“How did we get here?” Burnham captioned a video inside a Hong Kong marketplace on her Instagram Story.

The former Bachelor, 36, was prominently featured in his fiancée’s posts. “You’re ruining my video,” the 26-year-old told Luyendyk Jr. as he smiled and laughed in the middle of her frame. “Good thing he’s cute,” she captioned the clip.

The former flight attendant also shared a video of the race car driver dancing. In a photo, he beamed with a heart drawn around him and a sticker reading “want.”

Burnham closed out her series of posts with a selfie of herself and Luyendyk Jr. She added “Hong Kong” and a check mark to the pic.

The Bachelorette alum’s Instagram Story was populated with photos of graffiti, flowers and Chinese decor. His most recent post is of waving cat figurines, captioned, “Bye bye Hong Kong!”

The reality TV couple have been traveling the world and documenting their excursions on social media since they got engaged during The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March. They visited international locations including Barcelona, Iceland and Australia.

They still have an eye toward home, though. Us Weekly exclusively reported in April that the pair purchased their first home together in Phoenix. Luyendyk Jr. told Us at the time: “Buying a house is obviously another huge step in our relationship and we are excited to really make this our home.”

