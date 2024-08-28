Armie Hammer can no longer afford to put gas in his truck.

The actor, 38, took to social media on Tuesday, August 27, to share a lengthy video detailing his decision to part ways with his beloved vehicle.

“I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself,” he said in the Instagram clip. “I have loved this truck intensely and … on road trips and I took it for one last road trip to Carmax. This is because I’m selling my truck. I have put about 4 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it and I can’t afford it.”

The Social Network star, who was accused of cannibalism in 2021 and was the focus of a sexual assault investigation launched by the Los Angeles police department that same year, told fans he is moving to L.A. with a new set of wheels in tow.

Related: Armie Hammer’s Most Controversial Moments Over the Years Armie Hammer is no stranger to controversy and backlash, having raised eyebrows for his questionable behavior and comments as far back as the early days of his career. The actor came under fire in January 2021 after multiple women took to social media to share screenshots of graphic direct messages that he had allegedly sent […]

“I’ve been back in L.A. for a couple of weeks now,” Hammer, who reportedly resided in the Cayman Islands after his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers was finalized in June 2023, said. “I got a new car, it’s tiny, it’s a hybrid, I’m probably going to put about ten bucks in gas in it a month.”

Hammer explained that he was reluctant to sell the vehicle as it has provided some special memories over the years.

“[I’ve] taken it camping and across [the] country multiple times and on long road trips,” he said before adding that his children, daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7, were “not happy about this,” telling the camera, “They’re, like, ‘Dad all of our memories in the truck.’”

Hammer revealed that he had not informed his children of his final decision. “So I haven’t told them yet. But I’ll tell them and they’ll be fine, kids are adaptable,” the actor said. “I just keep telling myself that parking is going to be easier and gas is going to be cheaper.”

Hammer, who turns 39 on Wednesday, August 28, attracted global headlines in January 2021 when a slew of unverified messages attributed to the actor surfaced via social media.

The messages detailed sexual fantasies of cannibalism and rape. At the time, Hammer called the claims, “bulls—t.” (The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed in June 2023 that it was not moving forward with the sexual assault charges after a two-year investigation.)

Related: 'House of Hammer' Uncovers Armie Hammer's Family Secrets: Murder and More The darkest parts of an empire. The allegations against Armie Hammer are at the center of House of Hammer, an explosive new docuseries about the actor and his family. The Call Me by Your Name star, 36, is the great-grandson of Armand Hammer, a business magnate known for turning Occidental Petroleum into one of the […]

During an episode of the “Painful Lessons” podcast that aired on June 17, Hammer candidly addressed the cannibalism claims, denying the behavior once again. “People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them,” Hammer said during the podcast. “They’re like, ‘Yep, that guy ate people.’ Like, what? What are you talking about? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people. How am I going to be a cannibal? It was bizarre.”

Hammer added that time has helped him reflect on the controversy in a positive way and that he is now appreciative of the experience.

“It’s almost like a neutron bomb went off in my life,” he said. “It killed me, it killed my ego, it killed all the people around me that I thought were my friends that weren’t — all of those people, in a flash, went away. But the buildings were still standing. I’m still here, I still have my health, and I’m really grateful for that.”

Hammer admitted in July that he “scraped” his ex Paige Lorenze’s initials into her lower hip. “There was a scenario that we talked about beforehand. I would basically take a little, tiny point and just kind of trace the letter ‘A’ — just like the tip of a small knife,” he said during an interview with Piers Morgan that aired on July 19. “It was more like a scrape. It’s along the lines of couples getting their own initials tattooed on each other.”