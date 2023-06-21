Armie Hammer and estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers have settled their divorce three years after calling it quits, Us Weekly can confirm.

Both Hammer, 36, and Chambers, 40, reached an agreement on Tuesday, June 20, regarding their property and child and spousal support, according to documents obtained by Us.

“The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court,” the documents read. The exes are also asking “the court [to] approve the agreement.” A judge will need to sign off on the documents for the divorce to be finalized.

The Call Me By Your Name star and the TV personality — who share daughter Harper, 8, and son Ford, 6 — split in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

“It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the pair said in a joint statement at the time. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

Hammer later found himself embroiled in controversy in 2021 when he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women including an allegation that he raped a woman in 2017. Last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed it was not moving forward with the sexual assault charges after a two year investigation.

“Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime,” Tiffiny Blacknell, Director of Communications for DA George Gascon, told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, May 31. “As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault,” the statement continued. “Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services.”

Following the announcement, Hammer took to social media to praise the Los Angles DA for their “thorough investigation,” adding that he “stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed.”

“I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life together now that my name is cleared,” he concluded his Instagram post.

Chambers, for her part, first opened up about the abuse claims in February 2021. “I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated,” the Criminal Minds alum wrote in a statement at the time. “Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

The BIRD bakery founder later told E! News in September 2022 that despite the allegations against Hammer, she and the Social Network star were in a “great place.”

“We talk all the time. We’re committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids,” she shared. “Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there’s nothing we won’t do.”

Chambers added that her ex — who checked into a rehab facility for substance and sexual issues in May 2021 — is still committed to working on himself.

“Armie has been focused on his healing,” she said. “There’s the oxygen mask theory: You can’t really take care of someone until you are taken care of. There’s a reason on the plane they say, ‘Secure your own mask before helping others.’ He has been very busy securing his own mask. My mask has been secured, [the kids’] masks are on, so right now it’s really been a lot about focusing on them, protecting them.”

She continued: “It’s going to make him the best father, the best person he can be. At the end of the day, that’s the goal. We’re in constant communication and all that matters is that he is the best dad for our children. Obviously he processes everything else that he’s dealing with personally — and that’s his own journey now.”

Despite getting along with Hammer, Chambers maintained that she was listening to the California native’s alleged victims. “I consider myself a feminist and stand in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort and hope they find healing,” she explained to E! at the time. “I’m not being here, like, ‘My life is amazing,’ because it’s been hell for a long time.”