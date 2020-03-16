Being proactive. Arnold Schwarzenegger is self-quarantining at his home in California and he has urged his followers to do the same.

The former governor of California took to social media on Sunday, March 15, to warn his fellow citizens that now is the time to stay inside during the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. — and he had a little help from his pet donkey and mini pony.

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

“The important thing is that you stay at home, because there’s a curfew now,” Schwarzenegger, 72, began his video message via Twitter on Sunday. “After you’re 65 you’re not allowed out of the house in California.”

The Terminator actor then introduced his followers to Whiskey, the mini pony, and Lulu, the donkey, who ate carrots in Schwarzenegger’s kitchen as he talked to his fans about the seriousness of coronavirus.

“We don’t go out. We just eat with Whiskey and Lulu and we have a good time,” he continued. “No more restaurants. Forget all that. Stay home!”

The Kindergarten Cop star gave his pets a big hug and a kiss while sticking to his message of being safe inside, not matter how old one is.

“Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together,” he captioned the Twitter video.

Doctors say that riding my bike outside is OK so it’s the only way I’m leaving the house, but if you do ride your bike or go for a walk, don’t stop, avoid social contact. Apologies to everyone but I won’t be stopping on my rides for selfies. Stay positive, stay safe. pic.twitter.com/WAb4h57VAZ — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

On Monday, March 16, the former body builder shared another video with his followers while taking part in one of the few safe outdoor activities, biking, according to the current regulations in California during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Doctors say that riding my bike outside is OK so it’s the only way I’m leaving the house,” he captioned his Twitter video. “But if you do ride your bike or go for a walk, don’t stop, avoid social contact. Apologies to everyone but I won’t be stopping on my rides for selfies. Stay positive, stay safe.”

The Predator actor rode his bike around Venice, California, on Monday after getting a “fantastic workout” at his house. He stopped in front of a mural of himself during his body building days to reiterate the seriousness of the state’s warnings about the infection’s spread.

“Now, I’m out doing a bike ride. Doctors recommend it’s the only thing you should do,” Schwarzenegger told his followers. “Don’t get out of the house if you’re past 65. I’m going to send you regularly now exercises that you can do at home so you stay fit. Stay positive.”

The Austrian native is one of many celebrities spreading the word about how serious the coronavirus has become all over the world, but especially in the U.S. as some cities, including Los Angeles and New York, shut down restaurants, bars, gyms, and more to try and slow down the spread of the virus.

At this point, stars including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.