Just like Dad! Arnold Schwarzenegger showed off his beautiful new dog and revealed where he found inspiration for the pup’s name.

“Meet the newest member of the family, Dutch!” the actor, 73, captioned an Instagram photo of the pair earlier this week. “He’s 10-months-old, named after my character in Predator, weighs 103 pounds, and is slightly afraid of Lulu… but they’ll be best friends soon.”

Schwarzenegger starred as soldier Dutch in the 1987 action film, which found his character and his team being hunted by a creature while on a rescue mission in Central America. He declined to return for the follow-up movies: 1990’s Predator 2, 2010’s Predators and 2018’s The Predator.

The former California governor is no stranger to being a pet owner. He regularly posts photos and videos of Whiskey, his mini pony, and Lulu, his donkey.

In March, Schwarzenegger utilized his adorable animals to encourage fans to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We don’t go out. We just eat with Whiskey and Lulu and we have a good time,” he explained in a Twitter video at the time, giving his donkey and pony a hug and a kiss. “No more restaurants. Forget all that. Stay home!”

He captioned the post: “Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.”

Schwarzenegger debuted a merchandise collection featuring his pets later that month. “Since you guys love Whiskey and Lulu so much, 100% of the proceeds from this shirt will go to @afterschoolallstars, to help in our mission to provide food for the families we serve while schools are closed,” he noted on Instagram. “Support us at the link in my bio.”

Lulu rang in a special occasion in April. “We have a birthday today!” the Terminator star captioned an Instagram video of himself singing to her and feeding her treats as Whiskey looked on jealously. “Lulu turned 1. We celebrated by letting her fill herself up with goodies.”

The farm animal duo even made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April alongside Schwarzenegger as he advocated on behalf of healthcare workers.