



All in the family. Chris Pratt could not stop gushing over wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s reaction to watching her superstar dad reprise his role in Terminator: Dark Fate. The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 40, said it was “so surreal” to watch Katherine, 29, get emotional at a screening of the new Arnold Schwarzenegger flick.

“So surreal to look over at my wife as she watches her dad, @schwarzenegger reprise his role as the baddest robot on the planet, tears streaming down her face, hanging on the edge of her seat,” the Avengers: Endgame actor shared on Thursday, October 31, after posting a photo of his movie ticket on Instagram. “Priceless. Way to go Arnold! The movie is fantastic!”

Pratt and Katherine tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, on June 8. The two fell head over heels for one another, announcing their engagement just six months after meeting at church. Reports of the Parks and Recreation alum’s romance with the Rock What You’ve Got author came shortly after Pratt finalized his divorce from actress Anna Faris.

Before announcing their separation in August 2017, Faris, 42, opened up about facing challenges within the marriage. During a podcast interview with Isla Fisher, the House Bunny actress revealed that her relationship was tested after allegations that Pratt had been unfaithful surfaced in 2015. Faris told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that seeing those rumors was “blindsiding” and “weirdly stinging.”

Throughout their separation, Pratt and Faris have remained friendly after their split for the sake of their 7-year-old son Jack.

Pratt’s thoughtful celebration of his father-in-law’s success comes just days after Arnold, 72, called Pratt “a very dedicated actor.” Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Terminator star went on to describe just how wonderful his new son-in-law has been to Katherine throughout their relationship.

“He’s just a nice man,” the former governor of California said. “It’s always great when someone is successful and someone has a vision and someone is driven and knows where to go in their life. But if you’re not kind and if you’re not a real mensch, you know, then you don’t have much. He is a real kind person and he’s terrific with her.”