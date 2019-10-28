



A family affair? Arnold Schwarzenegger addressed whether he would be interested in teaming up with his son-in-law, Chris Pratt, on a future project — and he isn’t ruling anything out!

“Maybe! We haven’t talked about it, but I respect him very much,” Schwarzenegger, 72, told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, October 27. “I think he’s a very dedicated actor and he trains really hard. He’s in good shape physically, and he’s talented.”

The Terminator: Dark Fate star then switched gears to note how “great” Pratt, 40, has been with his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger. He stated that “that’s the most important part.”

“He’s just a nice man. It’s always great when someone is successful and someone has a vision and someone is driven and knows where to go in their life,” he continued to say of the Parks and Recreation alum. “But if you’re not kind and if you’re not a real mensch, you know, then you don’t have much. He is a real kind person and he’s terrific with her.”

Pratt and Katherine, 29, announced their engagement in January this year after six months of dating. They wed in an intimate ceremony held at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, in June.

After their nuptials, the married pair posted a snap from their special day to their respective Instagram pages along with similar loving statements. “Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” Pratt’s message read.

“It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives,” the statement continued. “We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

Speaking with Extra in February, Pratt opened up how he was intimidated to approach the former California governor to ask permission to marry his daughter.

“Well, you know, I think any person who appreciates a tradition and asks a father for his daughter’s hand in marriage … it’s inevitably going to be something that makes you a little nervous,” he admitted. “But that’s sort of the beauty of it, you know?”

A few weeks before Pratt’s proposal comments, the Austrian native sang the Jurassic World star’s praises.

“She is so happy. They both are so happy,” he told Extra in January of the newly engaged pair. “As I said to him, he is such a likable guy. I love Chris — he’s fantastic.”

Pratt was previously married to Anna Faris from 2009 to 2018. They share a 7-year-old son, Jack.