Artem Chigvintsev is speaking out following his arrest for domestic violence.

“I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, told E! News in a Wednesday, September 25, statement, after the district attorney confirmed he will not face charges following an investigation. “This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed.”

According to Chigvintsev, his No. 1 priority is son Matteo, 4.

“He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life,” he continued in his statement. “All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on.”

Related: Inside Artem Chigvintsev's Arrest: Mugshot, Release, Bail and More Artem Chigvintsev has been released from jail following his domestic violence arrest. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, was released at 2:18 p.m. PT after being arrested in Napa County, California, on Thursday, August 29, Us Weekly can confirm. Chigvintsev was arrested on charges under section 273.5(a) of the California Penal Code, according to […]

News broke on August 29 that Chigvintsev was arrested in Napa County, California. According to online jail records viewed by Us Weekly, the Dancing With the Stars pro was taken into custody earlier that day. Bail was set for $25,000 and Chigvintsev was released that afternoon.

Napa Valley Sheriff PIO Henry Wofford told Us at the time that the sheriff’s department responded to a call in the town of Yountville, California, just after 10 a.m., where they saw Chigvintsev. Wofford added that the dancer was “not fighting or combative” and he was taken into custody “without incident.”

Chigvintsev was arrested on charges under section 273.5(a) of the California Penal Code, per the records, which pertains to an individual who has injured a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent. Law enforcement stated that they are not confirming anything about the victim, who has “requested complete confidentiality.” According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing.

Chigvintsev is married to Nikki Garcia and the couple share Matteo. It is unclear if Garcia, 40, was involved in the incident. One day after Chigvintsev’s arrest, Garcia’s rep released a statement on the former professional wrestler’s behalf.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for Garcia told Us in a statement on August 30.

Garcia and Chigvintsev share a home in Napa and she confirmed she was in the area before Chigvintsev’s arrest.

Garcia later filed for divorce on September 12, requesting full custody of Matteo. In Chigvintsev’s response, he requested joint custody.

Chigvintsev and the retired wrestler met when they were partnered together for season 25 of DWTS in 2017. However, their romance didn’t blossom until two years later after Garcia and ex John Cena called off their engagement. Garcia and Chigvintsev welcomed their son Matteo in July 2020 and tied the knot nearly two years later. Before Chigvintsev’s arrest, the twosome celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Related: Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev’s Relationship Timeline Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev started dating following her broken engagement to ex John Cena — but their romance ended in September 2024. Nearly seven months after Garcia, who once wrestled under the name Nikki Bella, and Cena split for good in July 2018, Us Weekly confirmed that she and the Dancing With the Stars […]

“I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast,” Garcia wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 27, alongside a video montage from their wedding day. “And then this song [‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’] came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be.”

Chigvintsev shared a series of snaps from their nuptials, captioning them, “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.