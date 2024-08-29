Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested for domestic battery.

Chigvintsev, 42, was booked into Napa County Jail on the morning of Thursday, August 29, on a felony domestic violence charge, according to online jail records.

The circumstances surrounding Chigvintsev’s arrest are unclear. He has been on a trip to wine country with his wife, former WWE star Nikki Garcia (formerly Bella). She took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 28, to post about a facial she’d received in downtown Napa, but it’s currently unknown whether she was involved in the incident that resulted in Chigvintsev’s arrest. Us Weekly has reached out to Chigvintsev and Garcia for comment.

Chigvintsev and Garcia, 40, tied the knot in 2022 and share son Matteo, 4. The couple both posted about their wedding anniversary just days prior to Chigvintsev’s arrest.

“I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast,” Garcia wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 27, alongside footage from their wedding day. “And then this song [‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’] came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. 🙏🏼✨.”

Chigvintsev, meanwhile, captioned his Instagram post, “Happy anniversary my love , can’t see my life without you. You are my everything ❤️.”

This is a developing story