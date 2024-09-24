Nikki Garcia’s estranged husband, Artem Chigvintsev, is not being charged with domestic violence after his arrest last month, Us Weekly can confirm.

“While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence,” Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in a press release obtained by Us on Tuesday, September 24.

The DA explained, “We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”

The press release noted that the decision not to file charges against Chigvintsev, 42, in connection to his August arrest was made “after a thorough review” of the investigation and “evaluation of the evidence” presented to the DA’s office.

Us confirmed that Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic violence in Napa County, California, on August 29, following an alleged incident with Garcia, 40.

In a 911 dispatch tape obtained by TMZ on August 30, Chigvintsev alleged that Garcia had thrown a shoe at him and he needed medical attention. The Dancing With the Stars pro later called back stating that “no medical is needed,” per the dispatcher. (Prior to his arrest, Chigvintsev last appeared on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars when he placed fourth. Us confirmed in August he wasn’t set to return for season 33, which premiered in September.)

Napa Valley Sheriff PIO Henry Wofford told Us after the incident that he “had an opportunity to speak to the victim, noting that Chigvintsev “was arrested without incident” The sheriff added: “He was not fighting or combative.” The police did not release the identity of the victim.

Shortly after his arrest, Chigvintsev was released on $25,000 bail but did not go back to living with his spouse. “They are not living under the same roof,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Nikki, [her sister] Brie and their family are too strong to let this slide and to let this kind of behavior be OK,” the insider continued.

Us confirmed that Garcia, who wed Chigvintsev in 2022, filed for divorce on September 11. “Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce,” her rep told Us in a statement the following day. “She continues to ask for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

Chigvintsev responded to Garcia’s filing by submitting his own paperwork on September 13. He is asking the court for joint legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old son, Matteo. Garcia, meanwhile, requested sole legal and physical custody of their child.

Earlier this week, Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Garcia, gave an update on her family amid her sibling’s divorce.

“Nikki isn’t here because, as you all know, she’s going through something personal in her life, and she just asks for her privacy for her and her family, so we’re going to give that,” Brie said on the Monday, September 23, episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show” podcast. “But she sees all the support and love, and we are always grateful for all of your love and support, so thank you all for that.”