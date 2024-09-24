Nikki Garcia is taking a break from her and her twin sister Brie Garcia’s podcast amid her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

“Nikki isn’t here because, as you all know, she’s going through something personal in her life, and she just asks for her privacy for her and her family, so we’re going to give that,” Brie, 40, shared on the Monday, September 23, episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show” podcast. “But she sees all the support and love, and we are always grateful for all of your love and support, so thank you all for that.”

Brie went on to note that Nikki, 40, will be back on the podcast “in a week or so,” adding, “So, the next couple episodes, you have me.”

Monday’s podcast marked the first episode since August 28, one day before Chigvintsev, 42, was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge in Napa County, California, for an incident involving a spouse or partner. Details about the arrest have not been publicly revealed, including whether Nikki and the pair’s 4-year-old son, Matteo, were involved. Chigvintsev was released from jail that same day on a bail set at $25,000.

A rep for Nikki told Us Weekly in an August 30 statement that “Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time” as they worked through the “private matter.”

According to a 911 dispatch tape obtained by TMZ, Chigvintsev called police requesting medical attention after Nikki allegedly threw her shoes at him during an argument while their son was present. Chigvintsev reportedly tried to cancel the call after stating he no longer needed medical attention. Police still arrived on the scene, where they allegedly discovered an injured individual and proceeded to arrest Chigvintsev.

“We also had an opportunity to speak to the victim and the suspect was arrested without incident,” Napa Valley Sheriff PIO Henry Wofford told Us in a statement last month. “He was not fighting or combative.” (Chigvintsev’s arraignment is scheduled for November 4.)

Nikki made her first public appearance since the arrest by stepping out to cohost Netflix’s Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef live eating competition with Rob Riggle on September 2. A source exclusively told Us that Nikki was in “great spirits” at the Las Vegas event, adding, “She was extremely friendly and seemed happy, as if nothing had just happened between her and Artem. Nikki put on a brave face and didn’t let the incident affect her.”

One day after a second source exclusively told Us that Nikki and Chigvintsev weren’t living under the same roof, a rep for Nikki confirmed to Us that she had filed for divorce from the Dancing With the Stars pro. “She continues to ask for privacy for her and her family at this time,” her rep shared.

Nikki listed the pair’s date of separation as August 29, the same day as Chigvintsev’s arrest, in court docs obtained by TMZ earlier this month. Citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, Nikki also asked the court not to grant spousal support to her and Chigvintsev and requested sole legal and physical custody of Matteo.

Chigvintsev, meanwhile, asked for joint legal and physical custody of their son in a response to Nikki’s divorce docs, per documents filed on September 13 and exclusively obtained by Us. He also requested spousal support from Nikki and asked that she pay his attorney fees.