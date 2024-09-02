Nikki Garcia took the stage to cohost a hot dog eating competition days after husband Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest.

Garcia, 40, cohosted Netflix’s Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef on Monday, September 2, alongside Rob Riggle.

“I’m so happy to be here,” Garcia said during the live event at Luxor’s HyperX Arena in Las Vegas. After a fan praised Garcia, she replied, “I love you too.”

Garcia rocked a sleeveless red jumpsuit with matching red lipstick and wore her hair in loose curls. She seemed to wear a ring on her right ring finger and another on her left middle finger.

The appearance came days after Chigvintsev, 42, was arrested for domestic battery. He was booked into Napa County Jail on Thursday, August 29, on a felony domestic violence charge, per online jail records. Bail was set for $25,000, and he was released that afternoon.

The charges fall under section 273.5(a) of the California Penal Code, which states the incident includes a person who has injured a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent.

Following the incident, Napa Valley Sheriff PIO Henry Wofford told Us that the victim “requested complete confidentiality.” The sheriff added, “We also had an opportunity to speak to the victim and the suspect was arrested without incident.”

Per the sheriff, the Dancing With the Stars pro “was not fighting or combative” during the arrest. The investigation is ongoing.

According to a 911 dispatch tape obtained by TMZ on Friday, August 30, Chigvintsev initially requested medical attention and accused Garcia of throwing shoes at him.

“Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party],” the dispatcher said on the call.

The dispatcher noted that “there is a child on scene.” (Chigvintsev and Garcia share 4-year-old son Matteo.)

“Medical en route,” the dispatcher said. “There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

Minutes after the phone interaction, Chigvintsev attempted to cancel his 911 call by saying he didn’t need medical attention anymore. “RP is stating no medical is needed now,” the dispatcher said.

Police arrived on the scene an hour later, where they found a person with visible injuries. It is not confirmed whether Garcia was the individual.

Garcia broke her silence on the incident on Friday. “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for Garcia told Us in a statement.

Garcia and Chigvintsev met when she was cast as his partner on season 25 of DWTS in 2017, when she was engaged to John Cena. Garcia and Cena, 47, split the following year.

Garcia and Chigvintsev reconnected and got engaged in January 2020, welcoming son Matteo in July 2020. They tied the knot in August 2022.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.