Celebrity News

'DWTS' Pro Artem Chigvintsev Released From Jail After Domestic Violence Arrest: Mugshot, Details

By
Artem Chigvintsev Released From Jail After Napa Valley Domestic Violence Arrest
Artem Chigvintsev Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Artem Chigvintsev has been released from jail following his domestic violence arrest.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, was released at 2:18 p.m. PT after being arrested in Napa County, California, on Thursday, August 29, Us Weekly can confirm. Chigvintsev was arrested on charges under section 273.5(a) of the California Penal Code, according to records viewed by Us, pertaining to an individual who has injured a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent. (Chigvintsev is married to Nikki Garcia, but it is unclear at this time if she was involved in the incident.)

Napa Valley Sheriff PIO Henry Wofford tells Us that the sheriff’s department responded to a call in the town of Yountville, California, just after 10 a.m., where they saw Chigvintsev.

“We also had an opportunity to speak to the victim and the suspect was arrested without incident. He was not fighting or combative,” Wofford tells Us, adding that Chigvintsev was booked after 10:40 a.m. and that his bail had been set at $25,000.

The Napa Valley Police Department also stated that they are not confirming anything about the victim, who has “requested complete confidentiality.” Authorities also told Us when a suspect is arrested for felony domestic violence, it means there was an apparent injury visible at the time of the arrest. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Despite previous reports that an ambulance was called to the residence but canceled shortly after, Wofford tells Us he’s not aware if paramedics were involved in the incident.

Artem Chigvintsev Released From Jail After Napa Valley Domestic Violence Arrest
Artem Chigvintsev Napa Valley Police Department

More details surrounding Chigvintsev’s arrest are unclear. He and Garcia, 40, share a home in Napa Valley, and she confirmed she was in the area one day prior to Chigvintsev’s arrest by posting about getting a facial in downtown Napa.

Eva Longoria on red carpet

Chigvintsev and Garcia first met when they were partnered together during season 25 of DWTS in 2017. They confirmed their romance in 2019 after Garcia ended her engagement to John Cena. Garcia and Chigvintsev tied the knot in August 2022. Together they share son Matteo, whom they welcomed in July 2020. The duo both posted about their wedding anniversary just days prior to Chigvintsev’s arrest.

“I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast,” Garcia wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 27, alongside footage from their wedding day. “And then this song [‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’] came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be.”

Chigvintsev added in a post of his own, “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything.”

