Nikki Garcia is planning for her next move as she overcomes the “serious” situation involving husband Artem Chigvintsev.

“They are not living under the same roof,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Friends believe they will end up splitting.”

Us confirmed that Chigvintsev, 42, was arrested for domestic violence in Napa County, California on August 29 following an alleged altercation with Garcia, 40. He was released on a $25,000 bail.

“Nikki, [her sister] Brie and their family are too strong to let this slide and to let this kind of behavior be OK,” the insider added, “especially around a child.”

Garcia and Chigvintsev share 4-year-old son Matteo. They got married in August 2022 and celebrated their two-year anniversary days before the alleged altercation.

In a 911 dispatch tape obtained by TMZ on August 30, Chigvintsev could be heard requesting medical attention. Chigvintsev alleged in the recording that Garcia had thrown a shoe at him during the apparent incident. Minutes later, he called back stating that “no medical is needed,” according to the dispatcher.

Napa Valley Sheriff PIO Henry Wofford told Us after the incident that he “had an opportunity to speak to the victim, noting that Chigvintsev “was arrested without incident” The sheriff added: “He was not fighting or combative.”

When police arrived on the scene, Chigvintsev was placed under arrest after officers saw an individual with visible injuries on the scene. (It’s unclear if this was Garcia.)

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for Garcia told Us at the time.

The former WWE wrestler has continued to work amid the ongoing drama surrounding her marriage.

Garcia cohosted Netflix’s live Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef on September 2 alongside Rob Riggle. “Nikki was excited for her job and seemed happy,” a second source told Us. Her wedding band was noticeably missing from her ring finger.

The insider said she was in “great spirits” during her trip to Las Vegas. Matteo was with Garcia’s side the entire time, the insider shared. She “seemed like a really good mom,” they added, noting Garcia was “attentive” to her son the entire day.

“She was extremely friendly and seemed happy, as if nothing had just happened between her and Artem,” the same source added. “Nikki put on a brave face and didn’t let the incident affect her.”

For more details, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.