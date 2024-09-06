Artem Chigvintsev has appeared to remove wife Nikki Garcia‘s name from his Instagram bio after his domestic violence arrest last month.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, previously had a link to Garcia’s social media in his own Instagram bio alongside a bride emoji and a diamond ring emoji. As of Friday, September 6, his bio now reads: “Father to Matteo👦🏼, DWTS Pro Dancer, Emmy Nominated Choreographer, DWTS Mirror Ball Winner🪩🇺🇸, SCD Mirror Ball Winner🪩🇬🇧.”

News broke on August 29 that Chigvintsev was arrested in Napa County, California for domestic violence, according to online jail records viewed by Us Weekly.

Napa Valley Sheriff PIO Henry Wofford told Us that the sheriff’s department responded to a call in the town of Yountville, California, just after 10 a.m., where they saw Chigvintsev.

“We also had an opportunity to speak to the victim and the suspect was arrested without incident. He was not fighting or combative,” Wofford told Us, adding that Chigvintsev was booked after 10:40 a.m. and that his bail had been set at $25,000. He was released that afternoon.

The Napa Valley Police Department also stated that they are not confirming anything about the victim, who has “requested complete confidentiality.” Authorities additionally told Us when a suspect is arrested for felony domestic violence, it means there was an apparent injury visible at the time of the arrest.

According to a 911 dispatch tape acquired by TMZ late last month, Chigvintsev called to request medical attention. In the call, he accused Garcia of throwing shoes at him during the alleged altercation, but minutes later, Chigvintsev attempted to cancel the 911 request, saying that medical attention was not needed.

Garcia, 40, broke her silence on her husband’s arrest one day after he was taken to jail.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for the former WWE star told Us in a statement on August 30.

The Napa County District Attorney is still reviewing Chigvintsev’s domestic violence case ahead of his arraignment, which is set for November 4.

Napa County D.A. Spokesperson Carlos Villatoro told TMZ earlier this week that the office is examining Chigvintsev’s case before the professional dancer is charged. According to Villatoro, the D.A. needs to look over witness statements, footage from the incident and additional evidence from the police’s investigation.

After the review is complete, the office will publicly announce how they’re moving forward, according to the outlet.

Chigvintsev and Garcia first met when they were partnered together during season 25 of DWTS in 2017. They confirmed their romance in 2019 after Garcia ended her engagement to John Cena.

The couple tied the knot in August 2022, and together they share son Matteo, whom they welcomed in July 2020. The duo both posted about their wedding anniversary just days prior to Chigvintsev’s arrest, with Garcia reminiscing about when she met the pro dancer and how she knew he was the one.

Chigvintsev added in a post of his own, “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything.”