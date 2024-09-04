The Napa County District Attorney is reviewing Artem Chigvintsev’s domestic violence case ahead of his November 4 arraignment.

Napa County D.A. Spokesperson Carlos Villatoro told TMZ on Wednesday, September 4, that the office is examining Chigvintsev’s case before the professional dancer is charged. According to Villatoro, the D.A. needs to look over witness statements, footage from the incident and additional evidence from the police’s investigation.

After a thorough review is complete, the office will publicly announce how they’re moving forward, per the outlet. Chigvintsev’s arraignment is currently scheduled for November 4.

Us Weekly confirmed that Chigvintsev, 42, was arrested on Thursday, August 29, in Napa County, California, for domestic violence. The Dancing With the Stars pro was taken into custody and bail was set for $25,000. He was released later that afternoon.

Chigvintsev was arrested on charges under section 273.5(a) of the California Penal Code, pertaining to an individual who has injured a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent. If Chigvintsev receives a felony conviction it could result in up to four years in state prison and a maximum $6,000 fine. If convicted of a misdemeanor, Chigvintsev could face up to one year in county jail and a maximum $6,000 fine.

According to a 911 dispatch tape acquired by TMZ on Friday, August 30, Chigvintsev called 911 requesting medical attention. In the call, he accused wife Nikki Garcia of throwing shoes at him during the alleged altercation.

Minutes after making the call, Chigvintsev attempted to cancel the 911 request, saying that medical attention was not needed. Police later arrived at the scene where they found a person with visible injuries. It has not been confirmed if Garcia, 40, was the injured party. (The couple, who tied the knot in August 2022, share 4-year-old son Matteo.)

Napa Valley Sheriff PIO Henry Wofford told Us that the victim “requested complete confidentiality.” The sheriff added, “We also had an opportunity to speak to the victim and the suspect was arrested without incident.”

Chigvintsev was “not fighting or combative” during the arrest. The sheriff noted that the investigation is ongoing.

After news broke of Chigvintsev’s arrest, Garcia broke her silence, asking for privacy.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for the former professional wrestler told Us in a statement on Friday.

Days later, Garcia made her first appearance following her husband’s arrest. Garcia hosted Netflix’s live eating competition titled Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef alongside comedian Rob Riggle on Monday, September 2.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.