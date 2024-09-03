Nikki Garcia kept things professional in Las Vegas days after her husband Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest.

Garcia, 40, cohosted Netflix’s Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef live show alongside Rob Riggle on Monday, September 2. Garcia was in “great spirits” while in Sin City, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She was extremely friendly and seemed happy, as if nothing had just happened between her and Artem,” the insider adds. “Nikki put on a brave face and didn’t let the incident affect her.”

While fulfilling her cohosting duties, Garcia had her 4-year-old son, Matteo, by her side. The source notes that Garcia was “attentive” toward Matteo and “seemed like a really good mom.”

Related: Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev’s Relationship Timeline Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev started dating following her broken engagement to ex John Cena. Nearly seven months after Garcia, who once wrestled under the name Nikki Bella, and Cena split for good in July 2018, Us Weekly confirmed that she and the Dancing With the Stars pro are dating, and had been seeing each […]

Along with the toddler, Garcia was surrounded by a pal and a nanny. “Nikki was excited for her job and kept smiling, and was in a great mood,” the insider adds.

News broke on Thursday, August 29, that Chigvintsev, 42, was arrested for domestic battery. Per online jail records, he was booked into Napa County Jail on a felony domestic violence charge. Bail was set for $25,000 and he was released Thursday afternoon. Following the incident, Garcia’s rep told Us in a statement, “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

The charges fall under section 273.5(a) of the California Penal Code, which states that the incident includes an individual who has injured a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent.

Napa Valley Sheriff PIO Henry Wofford told Us after the incident that the victim “requested complete confidentiality.” The sheriff added, “We also had an opportunity to speak to the victim and the suspect was arrested without incident.”

Related: Inside Artem Chigvintsev's Arrest: Mugshot, Release, Bail and More Artem Chigvintsev has been released from jail following his domestic violence arrest. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, was released at 2:18 p.m. PT after being arrested in Napa County, California, on Thursday, August 29, Us Weekly can confirm. Chigvintsev was arrested on charges under section 273.5(a) of the California Penal Code, according to […]

According to the sheriff, Chigvintsev “was not fighting or combative” during the arrest. The investigation is ongoing.

Per a 911 dispatch tape obtained by TMZ on Friday, August 30, the Dancing With the Stars pro initially requested medical attention. He also accused Garcia of throwing shoes at him.

“Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party],” the dispatcher said on the call, noting that “there is a child on scene.”

The dispatcher noted that there was “medical en route” and “there’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

Related: Revisiting Artem Chigvintsev's 'DWTS' History, Status With Past Partners ABC/Craig Sjodin Artem Chigvintsev has been a staple on Dancing With the Stars since 2014. Artem, who previously won the U.K.’s Strictly Come Dancing with Kara Tointon, was initially tapped to join the DWTS troupe for season 18. The next year, he was tasked with teaching Back to the Future star Lea Thompson how to […]

Shortly after the phone interaction, Chigvintsev tried to cancel his 911 call by saying he didn’t need medical attention. “RP is stating no medical is needed now,” the dispatcher said.

Police arrived on the scene an hour later, where they found a person with visible injuries. It is not confirmed whether Garcia was the victim.

Garcia and Chigvintsev met while she was a contestant on DWTS season 25 in 2017. Garcia was engaged to John Cena at the time, but the pair split the following year.

Garcia and Chigvintsev reconnected and got engaged in January 2020, welcoming son Matteo months later in July 2020. They exchanged vows in August 2022.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.