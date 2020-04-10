Too close for comfort? Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon won’t be contributing to a coronavirus baby boom in a few months because they’re quarantined at her parents’ house.

“We can’t have a quarantine baby, you guys, ‘cause we’re at my parents’,'” the Bachelor alum, 32, said in an interview on Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima‘s Fireside Chats via Instagram on Thursday, April 9. “Even though, honestly, my mom would probably be like, ‘Yay!’”

Haibon, 31, added, “I don’t even want to think about that. That’s the weirdest thought.”

Zima, 33, couldn’t help but find it humorous to imagine Iaconetti’s mom checking in on their bedroom activities.

“That’s like sitcom level funny where every morning you guys come downstairs from the bedroom and your mom is standing at the bottom of the stairs like, ‘How’d it go? Was it good? Are we, baby? Okay,’” the Entertainment Tonight host joked.

Haibon quipped back, “I’d be traumatized for life if I ever saw my mother-in-law being like, ‘How’d it go?’”

Although the couple aren’t planning on becoming parents anytime soon, Iaconetti and Haibon are enjoying their time together in quarantine.

“Our relationship is the exact same,” Iaconetti said. “We are always together in everything we do, so this doesn’t even feel like that much extra time together.”

Haibon explained that their prior history has helped them maintain a strong bond despite the difficulties of social distancing.

“As much as I regret the time that I was stupid and we were just friends and I was unwilling to really push forward, man, our friendship over those couple of years is probably helping us now because we know how to not only interact with one another as relationship boyfriend/girlfriend husband and wife, but, like, friends, and that, being quarantined together, I think makes a huge difference in a relationship,” he said.

Iaconetti and Haibon met in the summer of 2015 on Bachelor in Paradise where they went on a few dates in Mexico but their relationship fizzled out. The duo began dating again in March 2018 and they tied the knot in August 2019.

The Virginia native told Us Weekly on the Tuesday, April 7, episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast that she wanted her husband to revisit the origin of their love story.

“I want him to watch season 2 of Paradise again because it’s cute!” Iaconetti said. “There’s adorableness in that season. And then there’s a lot of hilarity.”

However, Haibon doesn’t want to remember how their relationship had a rocky start.

“This is the thing that is weird to me with watching ourselves on that show. Watching it, it was such an emotional rollercoaster,” he says. “There’s so much stress and anxiety. [Why would] I want to bring myself back to the moment I felt that?”

