Almost paradise. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are happily married, but their Bachelor Nation love story didn’t get off to a perfect start.

“I want him to watch season 2 of Paradise again because it’s cute!” Iaconetti, 32, tells Us Weekly exclusively on the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “There’s adorableness in that season. And then there’s a lot of hilarity.”

Haibon, 31, however, disagrees.

“This is the thing that is weird to me with watching ourselves on that show. Watching it, it was such an emotional rollercoaster,” he says. “There’s so much stress and anxiety. [Why would] I want to bring myself back to the moment I felt that?”

Fans may recall that Iaconetti and Haibon dated in Mexico during the summer of 2015, but their relationship didn’t last. The following year on Bachelor in Paradise season 3, it was clear Iaconetti still wanted to pursued a relationship with Haibon, but he wasn’t interested.



“Knowing how it turned out, there is no stress and anxiety for me,” the “Almost Famous” podcast host tells Us, point out that her now-husband only went on one date with another woman during their first stint on Paradise.

“She’s the Bachelorette now and we both love her,” Iaconetti explains, referring to Clare Crawley.

“Still, don’t need to go back to that time and how everything played out,” Haibon concludes.

Two years after their second season of Bachelor in Paradise, Iaconetti and Haibon shocked fans when they announced that they were dating. The duo, who tied the knot in August 2019, are currently quarantined together at her parents’ home.

“I think like I’m always trying for him to be like, a little bit more whimsical and positive,” Iaconetti notes on the podcast. “I’m a fundamental optimist, and he’s a fundamental, well, he calls realist. … We’re always going to have that issue. I’m an optimist and he’s a pessimist.”

Haibon admits that the coronavirus pandemic has “exacerbated” their differences.

“As soon as this thing is over — do we go to the movie theater and catch a film? Like how long is it gonna take for me to feel comfortable walking back into a movie theater?” he asks. “How long is it going to take for me to feel comfortable going into a crowded restaurant? Like these are the things I’m thinking about too. And I don’t know if I have that answer, depending on how long this goes on, depending on how much worse it gets.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.