Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti is setting the record straight on her new bling.

“I’ve gotten a number of messages about the new engagement ring & wedding band I’ve been wearing, so here’s the deal,” Iaconetti, 36, wrote alongside a video of herself shared via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 3.

“You know how your tastes change? Like, you want an all gray, black and white house one year, and then next year you want a total cozy colonial with dark walls? That’s how I also am with rings,” Iaconetti explained in the clip. “I love — very much — my original engagement ring. It’s perfect, it’s so me, but it’s platinum, and I do really love the gold that’s so in right now.”

The reality television star noted that her OG engagement ring is also a princess cut, and she’s been eyeing the emerald cut that’s now popular.

Related: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Relationship Timeline Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s relationship went through several phases before they settled down in August 2019. After experiencing ups and downs on seasons 2 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 and 2016, fans were surprised when the pair announced via a 40-minute video in 2018 titled “The Story of Us” that they […]

“So, my husband, [Jared Haibon], did something very sweet for me. Call it a push present, it’s kind of an icky term for me, but I guess that’s what it is and I’m OK with that,” said Iaconetti, who welcomed her second baby with Haibon, son Hayden, in July. The couple also share son Dawson, 2.

Iaconetti then showed off her new emerald-cut diamond to the camera.

“Of course I had a little say in this design,” she quipped before admitting that she customized it herself on JamesAllen.com. “This is lab grown and I always was really into the thought of a lab-grown diamond, because I would rather a huge rock that costs less than a small rock that costs more.”

Iaconetti got her original engagement ring from ABC when Haibon, 35, proposed to her during season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018. They tied the knot the following August. The twosome still enjoy watching the Bachelor franchise together, as evidenced by another video Iaconetti shared via her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal […]

“He’s not as annoyed as I am. I’m so effing grossed out right now,” Iaconetti said during a clip of herself and Haibon watching the live season 21 finale of The Bachelorette while laying in bed.

In the caption, Iaconetti reacted to the revelation that Devin Strader broke up with Bachelorette Jenn Tran shortly after accepting her marriage proposal.

“I cannot believe this. I really grew to like Devin throughout the season,” Iaconetti wrote. “They did a great job evolving his character to make us feel connected to him. I’m so, so grossed out and disappointed by him now.”

In separate Stories, Iaconetti said that Tran, 26, “deserves to be Bachelorette again” and praised her candor during the live portion of the finale.

“Good for Jenn for saying on live TV, ‘Do I really have a choice?’ when asked whether she was ready to see this proposal. This poor, sweet girl,” Iaconetti wrote.

Related: Former 'Bachelor' and Bachelorette' Winners: Where Are They Now? Not every couple survives the reality TV curse, especially in Bachelor Nation. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the franchise is one of the most popular reality shows on TV. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and […]

Tran recounted the pair’s split through tears during After the Final Rose on Tuesday.

“I thought I found the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. As soon as we left Hawaii, things were different,” she said, noting that Strader, 28, began “pulling away” after the show and eventually told her he “regretted” the engagement.

“He basically said he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way,” Tran recalled. “He was checked out. It wasn’t what he wanted anymore.”

Strader, meanwhile, said he began to develop “a lot of doubts” after leaving the show, which he “regretfully” didn’t own up to right away.

“Sadly I suppressed those feelings, and I did come clean to you about that,” he told Tran. “I was regretfully late on letting you know.”