Jenn Tran revealed during the live portion of the finale that she and Devin Strader went their separate ways after filming The Bachelorette.

It appeared to be a happily ever after with a twist after Jenn, 26, told Jesse Palmer of her plans to pop the question to Devin, 28. “I’m not gonna let Devin propose to me today. I’m gonna propose to Devin,” she told Jesse during the Tuesday, September 3, episode.

But things took a turn off-camera. “We left Hawaii engaged,” Jenn said through tears during After the Final Rose. “I thought I found the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. As soon as we left Hawaii, things were different.”

Jenn claimed that Devin began “pulling away” after the show. “I was confused, I didn’t understand because we had just left so happy,” she said.

“He basically said he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way,” Jenn recalled, adding that Devin said he “regretted” the engagement. “He was checked out. It wasn’t what he wanted anymore.”

Jenn noted that she had been fighting for the relationship, while Devin didn’t want to pursue couple’s counseling.

While meeting Jenn’s family earlier in the episode, Devin asked for her brother James’ blessing and didn’t receive it. James explained that he “respected” Devin for asking, but didn’t want to give the OK since he hadn’t spoken with fellow finalist Marcus.

“The conversation with her brother scared me even more,” Devin said in a confessional.

After the interaction, Jenn encouraged Devin not to get in his head — but he admitted in a confessional that he was “doubting” himself. “Maybe I’m not The One for Jenn,” he said.

Despite his hesitations, Devin reassured Jenn that he was all-in on their relationship during the evening portion of their date. “I love the thought of forever with you,” he said.

Devin went through a lot of ups and downs on The Bachelorette, fighting with several of the men earlier in the season. Still, his connection with Jenn was undeniable and he was among the first to reveal he was in love with her.

“What I really want to hear is she loves me too,” Devin said before their overnight date. “And not the day before I get down on a knee or anything like that. I want to know so that I can build on that.”

When Jenn didn’t say the L-word during their fantasy suite, Devin began to spiral and told Jesse that he might quit the journey.

“I’m having a lot of tough thoughts. … I was really, really excited for my overnight date,” he explained during the August 26 episode. “But the one big question that I wanted to ask her — ‘Do you love me as much as I love you?’ — I never got to ask her that. … I didn’t want to scare her with my true feelings about how bad it is inside for me.”

Jesse encouraged Devin to talk to Jenn. She got visibly emotional during their chat, which aired ahead of the Men Tell All on August 27.

“I don’t know how to be in a healthy relationship. I don’t know how to be maybe what you need me to be and I want to do that for you. And I want to feel like I do that in the way you do that for me every week after week,” she said.

Jenn then confirmed to Devin that she loved him. “Devin, I do love you, you freaking idiot. I love you, I do. And sometimes I don’t know how to be as amazing as you are,” she said at the time.

The Bachelor franchise will be back with The Golden Bachelorette, which premieres Wednesday, September 18.