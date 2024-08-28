Jenn Tran is one step closer to finding her “ferocious love” after dropping the L-word to her final two men — Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg.

The Tuesday, August 27, The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special kicked off with Devin knocking on the door of Jenn’s hotel room and telling her what no one ever wants to hear: “I’m here to talk.”

“I’m doubting a little bit of where your head’s at right now,” Devin admitted. “And I should’ve brought this up to you over overnights.”

Devin proceeded to lay his heart on the line some more, saying that he felt like “the safe option” for Jenn. “I feel like I’m wanted here but I don’t feel like I’m needed here. And that scares me,” he said.

Despite his hesitations, Devin assured Jenn that he was not having doubts because of his lack of love for her — he’s just nervous to get down on one knee when she hasn’t said “I love you” back.

“Proposals are next week and I still don’t know where your head’s at,” he said. “That scares the f–k out of me.”

Jenn paused for a moment to collect her thoughts. “I’m not as good with my words as you are,” she said, before apologizing for not “reassuring” him of their connection.

“I don’t know how to be in a healthy relationship,” Jenn said through tears. “I don’t know how to be maybe what you need me to be and I want to do that for you. And I want to feel like I do that in the way you do that for me every week after week.”

Jenn scooped up Devin’s face in her hands and dropped the three words he came to her room to hear. “Devin, I do love you, you freaking idiot,” she said as they embraced. “I love you, I do. And sometimes I don’t know how to be as amazing as you are.”

With his fears aside, Devin gushed to the camera that he feels “closer than ever” to Jenn. “I’m feeling stronger than ever before,” he said.

Before he could exit the hotel room, the pair exchanged a few more words — and L-bombs. “I love you,” she said. “I love you, too,” he replied, before she added, “I love you more.”

Now that Jenn said she loves both Devin and Marcus, it’s clear Jonathon Johnson is her No. 3 — but the trio still suited up for the rose ceremony. After giving her first rose to Devin, Jenn then handed out the remaining one to Marcus.

Jonathon, for his part, was shocked by her decision to send him packing. “I think you were perfect for me and I wasn’t perfect for you,” he said. “And that’s a really hard pill for me to swallow.”

The Bachelorette season 21 finale airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 3.