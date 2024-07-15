Devin Strader was left at a loss for words — kind of — when he met Jenn Tran on season 21 of The Bachelorette.

“I’m actually a man of many words but you actually got me speechless here so,” Devin said during the July 2024 premiere, to which Jenn quipped, “You’re speaking a lot of words, so I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Devin noted that he was saying his “nervous thoughts,” which earned a laugh from the leading lady. “Devin is giving me, like, a Pete Davidson vibe,” Jenn said after their initial interaction. “And he’s so sweet.”

During his intro package, Devin noted that he might be exactly what Jenn is looking for on her journey to find love. “On [The Bachelor] finale, she said she wants a man with a big personality, which I was like, ‘Right on the head, she got me,’” he said, referring to the After the Final Rose episode in March 2024.

Devin’s Mom Is His ‘Hero’

Devin noted in his ABC bio page that his mom is his “hero.” He opened up about his childhood during his intro package, explaining that she was a single mom.

“My family oriented mindset came from the way I grew up. I didn’t grow up in an easy life. My mom is a single mom,” he explained. “To me, my idea of a perfect life is a happy household with kids and a happy family. That’s the biggest thing for me. People staying together.”

Devin added that he wants to have a wife and kids, noting “a couple dogs, that’d be nice.”

Devin’s Hometown Is In Texas

Devin hails from Houston which he proudly shouts during his intro package. However, his Instagram bio lists his location as Los Angeles and Texas along with the title “NYC enthusiast.”

Devin Owns a Freight Company

During the season 21 premiere, Devin’s occupation was listed as a “freight company owner,” and his Instagram links to F1 Freight Consultants, which launched in 2023. On his ABC bio page, Devin was described as “extremely hardworking, passionate about his career and proud of the business he’s built.”

In his freetime, Devin’s ABC bio noted that he “loves running” — he ran a 200-mile relay race with his pals — and “spending time with his dog, Charlie — these two are a package deal.”

Devin Can Be Described as ‘Loud’

Devin noted in his intro package that his friends and family would refer to him as “loud.” He added, “Somebody may love that. Somebody may hate that. But that’s not for me to decide. I got to go in there exactly the way that I came in, myself, and that’s it.”

Devin’s Allergic to Shrimp — But That Doesn’t Stop Him From Eating the Shellfish

“Devin loves eating shrimp tacos despite being allergic to shrimp,” his ABC bio page reads.