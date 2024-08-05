Jenn Tran has been finding comfort in Taylor Swift amid her season of The Bachelorette.

Ahead of the season 21 premiere in July, Jenn, 26, shared that she would be pairing each episode of the ABC series to a song from Swift’s discography.

“So I’ve decided that every week I’m going to dedicate a Taylor Swift song to the episode, and to the week, based on kinda what happens in the episode and how I was kinda feeling,” Jenn explained via Instagram at the time.

Jenn stayed true to her promise, kicking off the soundtrack to her Bachelorette journey with “Sparks Fly (Taylor’s Version)” from Swift’s 2023 re-release of Speak Now.

Bachelor Nation met Jenn when she vied for the affections of Joey Graziadei during The Bachelor season 28, which aired earlier this year. While she didn’t find The One in Joey, she was named the lead of The Bachelorette during the After the Final Rose episode in March.

Scroll down to see which of Swift’s songs Jenn relates to each week:

Week 1: ‘Sparks Fly (Taylor’s Version)’

The song choice spoke for itself as Jenn met 25 suitors during the first night in the Bachelor mansion. Jenn made several connections throughout the episode but only kissed contestant Sam McKinney, which she exclusively told Us Weekly was “feral.”

Week 2: ‘Karma’

The episode revolved around the drama between contestants Aaron Erb and Devin Strader, which began after the ladder pulled Jenn aside for one-on-one time — and ice cream — during their group date in Australia.

The track from Swift’s Midnights album may have alluded to Aaron and Devin’s continued feud, with the twosome crashing each other’s respective alone time with Jenn throughout the episode. Despite the tension, Jenn handed a rose to both men. (After the episode aired, Us recommended Swift’s “Exile” for Jenn’s song of the week because we’ve seen this film before.)

Week 3: ‘State of Grace (Taylor’s Version)’

Jenn revealed in an Instagram upload that the song from Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) was “one of the best” Easter eggs that she’s laid. It seems fitting that Jenn would choose a track that describes being hopeful at finding love as she began to form deeper connections with her suitors. While Jenn had a successful one-on-one date with contestant Spencer Conley, it was Sam Nejad a.k.a. the “love virgin” who announced he was “already falling in love” with her.

Week 4: ‘Jump Then Fall (Taylor’s Version)’

The song choice from 2021’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) had an overt meaning as Jenn’s first one-on-one of the week with Sam M. consisted of bungee jumping off a building. After struggling to work up the courage to jump, Jenn ultimately took the leap of faith thanks to some encouragement from Sam M., which secured him a rose.