The Bachelorette issued a warning for viewers before episode 3 of Jenn Tran’s season 21 — and it’s not the type of message you may expect.

“Tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette contains images of a graphic nature, including scantily clad men thrusting and gyrating,” the official account for The Bachelorette wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 22. “If you have a weak heart, or raging libido, viewer discretion is advised.”

The caption read, “🚨 WARNING: Tonight’s episode of #TheBachelorette is steamy. Prepare accordingly.”

Jenn, 26, also took to social media to hint at the content. “Are you watching tonight’s steamy episode? 🥵,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday alongside a preview for the episode.

In the clip, Jenn teases that the group will be working with Thunder Down Under on a group date, saying, “As a woman, you know, it’s important to know what’s down under. Down under their hearts, OK?”

In Us Weekly’s sneak peak of a separate part of the episode, Jenn takes contestants Hakeem Moulton, Austin Ott, Aaron Erb and Jeremy Simon to a local race track in Melbourne for a group date.

“I’m feeling some adrenaline right now. I’m not a gowns girl; I’m more of a jumpsuits, sneakers, let’s get down and dirty [type],” Jenn said in the video.

Related: Breaking Down Jenn Tran’s Official ‘Bachelorette’ Cast Just over one month away from Jenn Tran‘s premiere of The Bachelorette, ABC is confirming the official cast of contestants. On Monday, June 3, the network dropped names, photos and bios for the 25 men competing on season 21, and Us Weekly is breaking down the highlights. The Bachelorette season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise […]

Jenn’s journey to find love kicked off earlier this month and started off strong with the romance. During the premiere, Jenn gave her first impression rose to Sam McKinney — which prompted a lengthy makeout session. While reflecting back on the kiss, she exclusively told Us that it was “feral.”

“Throughout that night, I was just like, ‘Who am I going to give the first impression rose to?’ And I kept thinking back to Sam, because we had such an easy flowing conversation,” Jenn told Us before the premiere. “It was easy to give him that rose, because I just felt so comfortable and I knew that there was going to be potential there.”

While Jenn has remained tight-lipped about how the rest of her season pans out, she teased that she’s “very happy” with the outcome.

“I can say that I definitely opened my heart up to a lot of different connections and explored a lot of these [men],” she said. “The way that things panned out throughout the journey and the way that things ended, I’m very happy about [it].”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.