Bachelorette Jenn Tran is an adventurous woman, hoping to find a partner to match her energy.

“I’m feeling some adrenaline right now. I’m not a gown’s girl; I’m more of a jumpsuits, sneakers, let’s get down and dirty [type],” Jenn, 26, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, July 22, episode of The Bachelorette.

Jenn invited her contestants Hakeem Moulton, Austin Ott, Aaron Erb and Jeremy Simon to a local race track in Melbourne for a high-speed group date.

“I like to get the adrenaline going and I phoned a friend. If he can’t teach you guys to drive, nobody can,” Jenn quipped to the guys, introducing local driving pro Jesse (not to be confused with show host Jesse Palmer).

As the men tentatively suited up, Hakeem, 29, realized quickly that Aaron, also 29, had a leg up on the others.

“We’re all on the same playing field beside Aaron [because he] knows how to drive stick [shift],” Hakeem says. “So, that’s a little competition there.”

Each man had a chance to drive in a car — which, naturally, featured a rose painted on the side — with Jesse for a chance to impress Jenn.

“I might have knocked over a few cones,” Jeremy, 29, quips in a confessional. “But, I’m doing decently well.”

At the end of the competition, the man who performs the best will win a coveted solo date later that evening.

Monday’s episode will also feature a larger group date for her suitors to showcase their stage abilities in local revue Thunder Down Under and a special one-on-one date for one lucky man.

Melbourne is the first international stop on Jenn’s journey to find a “ferocious love,” which she previously told Us ended up being unexpected.

“This season definitely breaks the mold in a lot of different ways,” she exclusively told Us earlier this month. “I never saw myself as the Bachelorette because, for me, the Bachelorette [is] someone who’s so confident, so poised, is articulate, can emotionally emote and can be vulnerable. I just didn’t know if I could do all that.”

She added, “I never saw myself as a main character [and] I never saw myself as someone with that much confidence, and so what I really learned is that it’s not about fitting a mold of the Bachelorette. It’s about being able to just be yourself the best that you can, and that’s really what my whole journey is about — me being myself and embracing all of my flaws and everything that makes me unique.”

What Is the Best Reality Dating Franchise?

All in all, Jenn is “very happy” with how her season 21 of The Bachelorette played out.

“I can say that I definitely opened my heart up to a lot of different connections and explored a lot of these,” she told Us. “The way that things panned out throughout the journey and the way that things ended, I’m very happy about [it].”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.