Jenn Tran has declared she’s going to use different Taylor Swift songs to set a soundtrack to her Bachelorette journey, and Us Weekly would like to recommend “Exile” for episode 2 — because we’ve seen this film before, and we didn’t like the ending.

The 26-year-old lead was stuck in the middle of petty drama throughout the Monday, July 15, episode of the ABC series, with the tension kicking off during her first group date after Devin stole her for one-on-one time (and ice cream) in Australia.

The whole group wasn’t pleased with Devin, a 28-year old freight company owner from Houston, for his actions, but Aaron, the 29-year-old twin brother of Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Noah Erb, took it particularly hard. The feud seemingly came out of nowhere, but Us would like to remind the viewers that these men just spent 15+ hours flying from Los Angeles to Australia as a group, meaning there have seemingly been friendships formed and enemies made off camera while Jenn was likely in first class with Jesse Palmer.

After the group took shots at Devin during the second portion of the day date — it wouldn’t be a season of The Bachelor/Bachelorette without a comedy show! — things got even worse during the evening portion.

Knowing that Aaron was mad at him for taking Jenn to ice cream, Devin crashed the aerospace engineer’s alone time with Jenn by bringing in an ice cream cart. After reluctantly giving in so Jenn could enjoy another scoop of her favorite dessert (how noble!), Aaron returned to steal Jenn back. Devin didn’t let his victory last long, however, returning for a record-breaking third steal, which was sealed with a kiss.

“I want you guys to all just love each other. Is that too much to ask?” Jenn said to Devin, who confirmed it was, indeed, too much for her to ask.

Jenn later gave the group date rose to Grant, a 30-year-old day trader, who despite also being from Houston, managed to stay out of the drama and impress the lead. Jenn also felt sparks during her one-on-one date with Marcus. The pair went skydiving, another Bachelor Nation classic during which the suitor can prove he can support the lead when she’s scared or nervous, just like how he would in real life!

The episode’s tone briefly turned serious when Marcus, an army ranger veteran from North Carolina, opened up about being injured in a firefight in Afghanistan after a grenade went off. Marcus revealed he spent months learning how to walk again, and Jenn rewarded him with a rose.

The second group date was less eventful but didn’t go off without a hitch. After posing with wildlife, Dylan, a 24-year-old medical student, earned one-on-one time with Jenn and the rest of the men were sent back to the hotel. Upon their arrival, viewers learned that the car ride back was heated, and the men from group date 2 asked the men from group date 1 to honor the fact that they didn’t get as much time with Jenn. They asked to have first dibs at the cocktail party before the rose ceremony — and group 1 agreed, which Us knew wouldn’t last for long.

In the meantime, Devin and Aaron got into it again after Aaron called Devin the wrong name (for the second time!) while insisting that he “lacked the depth.” Aaron — who clearly didn’t learn anything from Noah’s time in the franchise — gave Devin a book he brought from home called Principles for Self Growth to help him with his “emotional intelligence.” (It’s been too long since we’ve heard those words, Bachelor Nation!)

In a move that shocked no one, Devin didn’t honor the men of group date 2’s request to let them try to steal Jenn first, immediately grabbing her from the group during the cocktail party. Instead of setting off Aaron, this time it was Thomas N., a 31-year-old retirement adviser, who freaked out. Jenn was turned off by Thomas N.’s reaction and need to rehash the drama during their alone time.

After making out with Sam M. (yes, the same contestant who got the “feral” kiss on night 1), it was time for Jenn to hand out roses. While it felt like there was no way Jenn would keep all three troublemakers, Devin, Aaron and Thomas N. all received roses, proving we have, in fact, seen this film before.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.