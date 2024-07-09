Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season got off to a wild start, and the jam-packed supertease makes it clear things are only going to get more dramatic as her journey to find love continues.

Bachelor Nation fans were reintroduced to Jenn, 26, on the season 21 premiere of The Bachelorette on Monday, July 8, during which she narrowed down her group of 25 men to the 18 she first felt a connection with.

In a season 21 supertease featured at the end of the episode, Jenn said she feels “hopeful that I can find someone who supports me, who understands me, who values me, someone who makes me feel like the best version of me.”

Jenn seemingly finds that kind of connection with multiple men as several contestants confess their feelings of love to her in the preview. “I’ve been doing nothing but falling in love with you from the first time we had a conversation,” Jenn’s first impression rose recipient, Sam M., is seen telling her during a radio interview date.

Related: Breaking Down Jenn Tran's Official 'Bachelorette' Cast Just over one month away from Jenn Tran‘s premiere of The Bachelorette, ABC is confirming the official cast of contestants. On Monday, June 3, the network dropped names, photos and bios for the 25 men competing on season 21, and Us Weekly is breaking down the highlights. The Bachelorette season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise […]

Other contestants, such as Grant and Devin, are also shown admitting that they’re falling for Jenn on a handful of romantic dates, some of which will feature cameos from Bachelor Nation stars such as The Bachelorette season 20 star Charity Lawson, Jenn’s The Bachelor season 28 castmates Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson and OG Bachelorette Trista Sutter.

“I just feel so hopeful for what’s coming at the end of this,” Jenn states in the teaser. “What could go wrong?”

According to the preview, one of Jenn’s exes will stir up drama by attempting to join her cast. “This morning, someone from my past flew all the way here,” she tells her men on a group date. “He wants to be with me and he wants to join this journey.”

The potential of the mystery man joining the cast upsets many contestants, as Grant tells him, “You’re a part of the past, and I think you need to go back to the past.”

The supertease also hints at several guys who could go on to become this season’s villain. You think you’re ready for an engagement?” Thomas N. yells at Sam N. “How is your emotional intelligence ready for an engagement?”

Devin, meanwhile, is shown calling Sam M. “one of the most conniving people in this house,” adding, “Everything he says is calculated.” Devin is also hit with criticism of his own, with Aaron calling him a “boy.”

Related: Former 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

“I don’t give a f—k about what you guys think,” Devin tells his costars in a heated moment.

This season’s drama appears to take a toll on Jenn, causing her to question whether she’ll get her happily ever after. “Maybe it’s not in the cards for me to find somebody,” she states. “I feel like I’m not good enough.”

Who Is the Best Bachelorette of All Time?

She seemingly changes her tune during a conversation with host Jesse Palmer, declaring that she’s “done letting men dictate my relationships.” As a result, her season will end with her making a choice that she “never thought” she would make.

“I know what I want, I know what I deserve, and I have to do what’s right for me,” she states at the end of the supertease before placing one of her final roses back on the table.

While fans will have to wait and see how her story unfolds, Jenn previously told former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe that the ending of her season is “something that has never happened before.” She did not go into detail about the highly anticipated conclusion while chatting with Bristowe, 39, at CMA Fest last month.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.